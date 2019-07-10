Did Virat Kohli Nail Imitation of Jasprit Bumrah's Bowling Action and Celebration? You Decide

There is admittedly no explanation, no substitute and definitely no amount of words that encapsulate the beauty of Jasprit Bumrah’s yorker.

This World Cup bears testament to that, with the Indian bowler and also the best in the world, steadily pounding one opponent after the other to the ground and leading India's campaign towards victory from the front.

When Bumrah takes a run for a delivery, the crease turns into a warpath and the ball, a lethal weapon that spares none.

But while it is virtually impossible to imitate Bumrah’s art of hurling dangerous yorkers, Indian skipper Virat Kohli, a legend of his own, has come as close as possible in enacting him.

A video of Kohli imitating Bumhrah during training ahead of India’s semi-final showdown against New Zealand has gone viral on the internet.

Kohli is seen imitating Bumrah’s bowling act as he tip-toes up the crease. The icing on cake of course was Kohli breaking into Bumrah’s signature celebration act, the clarion call of destruction, if we may -- in which he sticks out his chest, spreads his arms wide open and stomps about the field.

Did he nail it though? Watch and tell us:

India’s disciplined bowling effort restricted New Zealand to 211-5 before rain stopped play with 3.5 overs of the innings left in the first semi-final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at the Old Trafford on Tuesday. The match will resume from where it was stopped on Wednesday.