Old Video of 2-Year-Old Singing Lata Mangeshkar's 'Lag Jaa Gale' Takes Social Media by Storm
An adorable video of a two year old singing Lata Mangeshkar's iconic song, "Lag Jaa Gale" has gone viral on social media.
Image: Instagram/Pragya Mehta
An adorable video of a two year old singing Lata Mangeshkar's iconic song, "Lag Jaa Gale" has gone viral on social media. The child, who sings melodiously, has won hearts with her rendition of the classic.
The video was first shared on Instagram by the child's own account, named PragyaMehta11. Assuming that the toddler's name is Pragya, one must agree that this is one of the most heartfelt reprisals of the song we've come across in recent times, barring Ranu Mondal's viral video, of course. The video is not new, and was uploaded in June. Nevertheless, it has recently grabbed eyeballs after singer Sitara shared it.
In the video, the child can be seen lying on the bed, as she looks straight into the camera, while singing. Without further ado, check out the video here:
The song, for the unaware, from 'Woh Kaun Thi' (1964) is one of Mangeshkar's most popular songs. It was recently in the news after internet's favourite celebrity, Ranu Mondal, was spotted singing the same at a railway station in Ranaghat.
