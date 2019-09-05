Old Video of Bikers Without Helmets Walking their Bikes Goes Viral After New Traffic Rules
The internet has been buzzing since the implementation of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, according to which, hefty fines would be imposed for traffic violations like driving under influence or driving without helmet, overloading and so on.
Ever since the new traffic rules were announced, social media has been flooded with hilarious memes and jokes which express the underlying dissatisfaction with the new Act. A new viral video has us practically rolling on the floor with laughter.
It has been captioned, "driving without helmet is illegal, walking isn't" and shows a bunch of people walking their bikes in the middle of a busy street, in front of traffic cops who seem to be highly amused.
However, the video isn't new. In fact, as Twitter users pointed out, the video is pretty old. Yet, it has gone viral all over again after IPS officer Pankaj Nain tweeted it saying, "innovative ways to avoid traffic challans." And Indians are the kings and queens of jugaad, there's no denying that.
Watch the video here:
This is hilarious.Innovative ways to avoid traffic challans☺️☺️Pls follow traffic rules to avoid such situations #MotorVehiclesAct2019 pic.twitter.com/hh7c1jWC80— Pankaj Nain IPS (@ipspankajnain) September 3, 2019
This is how people reacted to it:
#India #Gurgaon This is New India- Jugaad— Arunjit (@arunjitmanna) September 3, 2019
Traffic Police : Driving Without Helmet Fine Is Rs 1000 Jugaadu Indian Janta : #Trafficviolation Via WA. pic.twitter.com/kPKTvxOsPY— Kumar Manish (@kumarmanish9) September 4, 2019
Nothing new. I captured and shared similar scene in #Ahmedabad on 14Nov18 :)https://t.co/iWMyZTWCG3— Vinod Sajnani (@vinodsajnani) September 4, 2019
