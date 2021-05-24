Old Video of Former Google CEO Explaining How Chrome Was Invented Leaves Paytm Chief Impressed

The chief executive officer (CEO) of Paytm, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, took to Twitter on Sunday night to share an old video of Google’s former chief Eric Emerson Schmidt telling how the web browser, Chrome, was invented. The clip dates back to 2015 when Schmidt was giving a lecture to the students of Stanford University in California. In the video, Schmidt could be heard telling the students that Chrome was a result of a trick that was played on him by Google’s founders.

Schmidt said Larry Page and Sergey Brin — the CEO and President of Google’s parent company, Alphabet — used to often “play tricks” on him. In one such case, they expressed their desire to build an operating system and a browser, but Schmidt used to tell them that even though their team was smart enough, they could be killed at the hands of Microsoft founders for doing so.

The ex-CEO went on to say that they initially hired someone to improve the performance of Firefox, but six months later, this person along with a team managed to invent the company’s own web browser. When he asked them if the founders knew about it, they revealed that they only had encouraged them to go for it and Schmidt was kept in the dark all this time.

The crowd was heard guffawing as Schmidt narrated the story of the birth of the most dominant browser. Chrome’s invention had eventually surpassed the popularity of Microsoft’s Internet Explorer and Mozilla’s Firefox.

The 58-second clip has been watched by more than 18,000 people and has been retweeted by over 190 people till now. Sharma had also tagged Schmidt in his old video on the microblogging site.

Page and Brin met at Stanford University for the first time where the duo was doing their PhDsin Computer Science. They launched Google in 1998. They also invented its PageRank algorithm and created Alphabet in 2015. Apart from Google, Alphabet includes Nest, Calisco and other entities.

