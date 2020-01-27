Old Video of Kobe Bryant Praising Daughter Gianna's Love for Basketball Will Leave You Teary-Eyed
Kobe, who was accompanied by his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, along with 7 passengers and crew members on board a helicopter succumbed to the horrific crash on Sunday.
Screenshot from video posted by Jimmy Kimmel Live / YouTube.
Basketball fans across the globe woke up to the devastating news of NBA legend Kobe Bryant passing away in a helicopter crash. The Sikorsky S-76 chopper he was travelling in slammed into the rugged hillside in Calabasas, west of Los Angeles on Sunday.
Kobe, who was accompanied by his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, along with 7 passengers and crew members on board succumbed to the horrific crash.
The news of 41-year-old Kobe, a five-time NBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medallist, passing away shocked the sporting community and his fans alike.
As Koby fans thronged to the Internet on Monday to pay homage to one of the greatest basketball players in the history, an old interview of Los Angeles Lakers player seated with American host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel and heaping praises on his daughter Gianna, who also perished in the crash, surfaced on microblogging site Twitter.
In a snippet from the popular late-night talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live! that has now gone viral on the web, Koby can be seen speaking highly of Gianna and her love for the sport that her father had been associated with for over 2 decades.
Upon Kimmel's question, asking Koby if his daughter (Gianna) would be interested in playing WNBA (Women's National Basketball Association), the basketball legend responded with certainty. "She does for sure. This kid man," he said.
Koby then went on to narrate instances where his fans walked up to him and asked him to "get" a boy to carry on his tradition, his legacy - all when Gianna was around.
“The best thing that happens is when we go out and fans come up to me, and she'll be standing next to me... They’ll be like “you gotta have a boy, have somebody carry on the legacy..."
To which Gianna responded by saying, “oye, I got this!”
Kobe talking about Gianna💔 pic.twitter.com/cQ1i9kxQyN— The League Tribune (@LeagueTribune) January 27, 2020
You can watch the entire video from 2018 here:
