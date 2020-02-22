Old Video of Lion Playing in the Grass After Being Rescued from Circus is Breaking the Internet

A video has resurfaced on the internet where a lion who was rescued from a circus is seen playing out in the open for the first time in many years. The joy with which the animal plays around is sure to make you teary-eyed.

The video has been Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda. The 27-second-long video shows the King of the Jungle digging some soil with its paws. It rolls in the grass, gallops around in pure bliss and even hugs the rocks.

“The feeling of the lion on touching the soil for the 1st time in 13 years after being rescued from a circus,” wrote Nanda who is based in Odisha

The feeling of the lion on touching the soil for the 1st time in 13 years after being rescued from a circus👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/02LM7s1K0z — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) February 21, 2020

The clip is over a decade old. However, after it was re-shared, netizens couldn’t stop being emotional.

A user wrote, “So heartbreaking..... How selfish humans are? They deprive these marvellous animals from being in their homes.”







“Humans are an example why evolution is the worst thing,” commented another.







The video has till now garnered more than 4,000 views and has been retweeted quite a few times now.

The IFS officer keeps tweeting videos of animals. Just last week, he had earlier shared a video of a two-legged dog which kept falling and getting up while crossing the road.

He captioned the picture, “A desire changes nothing...But determination changes everything.

A desire changes nothing...

But determination changes everything 🙏🏼🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/NlEy6L7iWl — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) February 19, 2020

Before that, another video of a baby elephant playing with the fountain water had gone viral.