Old Video of Little Girl Rescuing Baby Shark Goes Viral on the Internet

Earlier today, former professional American basketball player Rex Chapman shared a heart-warming video with everyone on Twitter. In the video shared by him, a young girl is shown who didn’t think twice about rescuing a shark trapped by the low tide in a rock pool and carried it to deeper water. While the actual video/incident dates back to November 24, 2020, it went viral as soon as Chapman shared the video clip on the microblogging site.

Along with sharing the clip, the 53-year-old wrote, “If you’ve already seen a young girl rescue a baby shark stuck beneath some rocks today just keep on scrolling…"

If you’ve already seen a young girl rescue a baby shark stuck beneath some rocks today just keep on scrolling…pic.twitter.com/G2sXJj2dZO— Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) March 29, 2021

Chapman’s post garnered more than 1 million views, over 54,000 likes, close to 6,400 retweets and heaps of praise from hundreds of users, who flooded the comments section on Twitter. Chapman’s video post garnered mixed reactions, as a majority of users said the rescue visuals evoked the Baby Sharksong, while others lauded the child’s brave effort to rescue the baby shark. Whereas, another set of users thought she let another man-eater off in the Tasmanian waters. Here are few reactions:

One user used a shark meme to express her reaction.

Another praising the child’s rescue compared her to a ‘hero’ and further wrote that they don’t need to wear capes.

Not all heroes wear capes.— Justin Groc (@jgroc) March 29, 2021

A third praised the child and wrote such acts ‘gives me hope’.

I love caring, beautiful children!! They give me hope!— A New Day -President Biden and Madam VP Harris (@gc2speak0074) March 29, 2021

On a lighter note, another user after watching the video clip said the ‘Baby Shark’ song is running through his head.

Why is the "Baby Shark" song running through my head right now? Thanks, Rex (hands on hips)…..— Andrew Rei (@AndrewRei15) March 29, 2021

Another user compared it to ‘Amityville’ and wrote she let ‘another man eater’ loose.

Great, another man eater on the loose off Amityville.— CarolinaTitan10 (@carolinatitan10) March 29, 2021

A creative Twitterati seconded by sharing a screenshot from the ‘Jaws’ movie and wrote it eventually be,’ Fast forward to 10 years later’.

Fast forward to 10 years later… pic.twitter.com/8hfvLHhCE6— Truth_Liberty_Democracy_No Propaganda_No Sedition (@truth_democracy) March 29, 2021

Chapman’s now-viral video is of a then 11-year-old Billie Rea rescuing a draughtboard shark that had become trapped in a rockpool at the southern end of Kingston Beach in Tasmania, Australia. Rea spotted the creature and sprang into action. Without a second thought, she picked up the bottom feeder and delicately carried it over rocks towards deeper water.