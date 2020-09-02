Old Video of Malkit Singh Singing 'Who Let the Dogs Out' in Bhangra Costume is Winning Twitter

The British-based Punjabi singer Malkit Singh, MBE, has been going viral on social media with an old video that is being shared once again.

A video in which the singer can be seen performing the viral song 'Who Let the Dogs Out', released by the Bahamian band 'Baha Men' has resurfaced on the internet, filling many with nostalgia.

As all 90s kids would remember, 'Who Let the Dogs Out' was the ultimate anthem for desi partygoers about two decades back. Not just in India, the song had major fandom across the world.

In the video which s going viral, Singh can be seen singing the famous line from the song in full Bhangra costume while performing on stage. The clip looks old and the location of the performance remains unknown. But the clip was shared on a YouTube channel called 'Australian Challa' on August 1.

The video found its way to Twitter and is now spreading cheer on the microblogging site.

Malkit Singh singing 'Who Let The Dogs Out' is the greatest thing I have ever seen pic.twitter.com/jFpBkxc8LK — DJ EM (@officialdjEM) August 31, 2020

Malkit Singh is popular for songs like 'Tunak Tunak Tun', 'Gori Naal Ishq Mitha', 'Chal Hun' and other hit-tracks from the 90s.

The singer became a household name among the Punjabi community in England after two of his songs were featured in the Mira Nair directed film Bend it Like Beckham. He was also the first Punjabi singer to have been awarded the MBE honour by the Queen of England.

Incidentally, the song 'Who Let the Dogs Out' also has an interesting history. While the Baha Men released the song in 2000, the original seems to have been around for much longer. According to some reports, the songs was originally sung as a chant by football players dating back to 1985.