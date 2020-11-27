Old Video of Maradona Fanboying Over Salt Bae is the Wholesome Content You Need to See

Diego Maradona — the Argentinian footballer who was a legend and loved by the fans of sports –passed away on November 25. After his death, a video of the celebrated footballer with Salt Bae is going viral on the internet.

Diego is seen with Turkey’s NusretGökçe, famously known as Salt Bae, at one of his Nusr-Et luxury steakhouses. The chef brings a steak at the table of the football legend and starts to separate bones from the meat.

We can see Diego getting pleased with the way the chef has prepared that piece of meat. His expressions are that of a fan boy, seeing a star perform in his full glory.

One of the highlights of this minute-long video is when Salt Bae asks Diego to season the meat with salt. The footballer was delighted to add seasoning to his steak and guess what, he imitated Salt Bae while doing the act.

The video was posted online by a Twitter handle named Glenn, on the day Diego passed away, and within two days, it has been watched over 3.4 million times.

While sharing the video, Glenn wrote, “One of the more underrated Maradona videos is him being mesmerized by Salt Bae.”

One of the more underrated Maradona videos is him being mesmerized by Salt Bae pic.twitter.com/6iMwoCbbIO — Glenn (@b0rn_villain) November 25, 2020

The video is from March 27, 2018 and was originally shared by Salt Bae on his official Instagram account.

Reportedly, in the video that was shot in Dubai, the footballer was telling Salt Bae in Spanish that his process of preparing the meat is clean.

On the same day, the chef and restaurant owner had posted another video wherein the two stars of their own games were giving each other a hug. Salt Bae also holds the arm of Diego and gestures to the crowd, which can be seen cheering in the background.

Diego Maradona passed away at the age of 60 due to a heart attack at his residence in Tigre, Buenos Aires, Argentina.