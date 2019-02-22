Old Video of Ocasio-Cortez Being 'Tackled' by a Dog is Restoring Twittrati's Faith in Politicians

People were sharing their cute animals yesterday 4 #NationalLoveYourPetDay. I don't have one :( but I do have this video of Charlie, a bulldog from Parkchester (a constituent!) attacking @AOC over the summer while she was on the phone. Sorry for laughing instead of helping, alex pic.twitter.com/wPuIG62jx2 — simone norman (@whysimonewhy) February 21, 2019

The dog and his owner are regulars in the neighborhood and know Alex well! — simone norman (@whysimonewhy) February 21, 2019

Our character is revealed by how we treat animals. @AOC definitely passes by flying colors. Too bad we can't just clone her and make her the congressperson for every district. — Ilya Kipnis (@QuantStratTradR) February 21, 2019

she makes it so dang hard not to love her https://t.co/Qafe0njLOa — danielle tcholakian (@danielleiat) February 21, 2019

the most important video of the week is @AOC being attacked by a constituent's dog pic.twitter.com/QkqXdQEeCL — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) February 21, 2019

I take back everything I’ve ever said, politics is good now https://t.co/P4keeF3YpH — Charles Bramesco (@intothecrevasse) February 21, 2019

I cannot stop laughing. My favorite part is Alex still trying to pet and love on Chonks while being licked to the floor. — Erica Manney (@emanney) February 21, 2019

Art. — Art Or Not Art (@artdecider) February 21, 2019

Test for who's a good Person? They laugh when doggies give too many kisses! — my little scullion (@LittleScullion) February 21, 2019

Lol! Awesome! Dogs are great character judges❤️❤️ — Barb❤️ (@barbara_1965) February 21, 2019

Fox News: “Hot off of her scandal of being good at dancing, a new dark secret of AOC rocks the nation: being loved by animals.” — skullsinthestars (@drskyskull) February 22, 2019

Pet owners and Democrats found common ground to rejoice on National Love Your Pet Day when an old video of the New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez being adored by her dog resurfaced on the internet.In a short video, Cortez could be seen being lovingly tackled by a leashed dog who just runs at her she sits by the road, talking on the phone. The video was shot when Cortez was still a Congressional candidate.The video was posted on Twitter by someone who did not have pets and instead decided to share AOC's super cute video instead to celebrate Love Your Pet Day.In the clip, AOC can be seen getting flattened to the ground giggling as the dog refuses to leave her. In just over 24 hours, the video has gone viral on the internet with over 2 million views.This is not the first time that AOC's old videos have gone viral on the internet. Earlier, a video of her dancing while still in college went viral. Haters criticised the video as not in keeping with a Congresswoman but the effervescent Cortez shot a similar video outside of Congress and shared it on social media to silence her critics.However, her social media armies loved her enough to rally through all the criticism, as is evident by some of the reactions the video got. When some people expressed concern at the uncontrolled display of affection, the woman who posted the video clarified that the dog and the woman walking it (who can be heard speaking in the background) knew the Congresswoman well. While we could not verify whether AOC knew the needy dog or not, she sure did not seem to have any problems with it.Well, you know what they say. If your dog likes her, she's the one.