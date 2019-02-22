LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Old Video of Ocasio-Cortez Being 'Tackled' by a Dog is Restoring Twittrati's Faith in Politicians

The video was shot when Cortez was still a Congressional candidate and went viral on National Love Your Pet Day on Feb 20.

News18.com

Updated:February 22, 2019, 5:01 PM IST
Pet owners and Democrats found common ground to rejoice on National Love Your Pet Day when an old video of the New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez being adored by her dog resurfaced on the internet.

In a short video, Cortez could be seen being lovingly tackled by a leashed dog who just runs at her she sits by the road, talking on the phone. The video was shot when Cortez was still a Congressional candidate.

The video was posted on Twitter by someone who did not have pets and instead decided to share AOC's super cute video instead to celebrate Love Your Pet Day.

In the clip, AOC can be seen getting flattened to the ground giggling as the dog refuses to leave her. In just over 24 hours, the video has gone viral on the internet with over 2 million views.




This is not the first time that AOC's old videos have gone viral on the internet. Earlier, a video of her dancing while still in college went viral. Haters criticised the video as not in keeping with a Congresswoman but the effervescent Cortez shot a similar video outside of Congress and shared it on social media to silence her critics.

However, her social media armies loved her enough to rally through all the criticism, as is evident by some of the reactions the video got. When some people expressed concern at the uncontrolled display of affection, the woman who posted the video clarified that the dog and the woman walking it (who can be heard speaking in the background) knew the Congresswoman well. While we could not verify whether AOC knew the needy dog or not, she sure did not seem to have any problems with it.































Well, you know what they say. If your dog likes her, she's the one.
