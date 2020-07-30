BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Old Video of 'Rafale Pan Masala' Goes Viral and Twitter Can't Keep Calm

(Image credit: Twitter)

(Image credit: Twitter)

The clip shows two jets flying high in the sky and maneuvering around a 'Rafale Pan Masala' packet while the tagline shows 'Jan Juban Ki' in Hindi.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 30, 2020, 6:39 PM IST
A day after five Rafale jets made its landing in Haryana's Ambala air base, an old video of Rafale Pan Masala has once again surfaced on the internet shedding more light on the historic event of the country's military era.

The video had first gone viral in October 2019, ahead of the Rafale handover ceremony in France, where the first Rafale jet was received by Union Ministor Rajnath Singh, reported ANI.

However, the surfacing of the 11-second advertisement video has once more created a lot of buzz. The clip shows two jets flying high in the sky and maneuvering around a 'Rafale Pan Masala' packet while the tagline shows 'Jan Juban Ki' in Hindi.

It has been reported to be from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

With the video going crazy viral once more, netizens have taken to the social media to make hilarious comments, pointing out how Rafale pan masala appeared in India before the Rafale Jets, hence leaving no stone upturned for the country to become 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

On July 29, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh welcomed 'Golden Arrows' Rafale jets as it landed in Haryana's Ambala Air Force Station escorted by two Su-30MKIs.

"I congratulate the IAF on a professionally executed ferry. I am sure that 17 Squadron, the Golden Arrows, will continue to live upto their motto of "Udayam Ajasram". I am extremely happy that IAF’s combat capability has got a timely boost," he tweeted.

