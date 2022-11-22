Old Video of Security Guard Slapping Hippopotamus Back Into The Water Resurfaces

In what comes as a scary incident, a hippopotamus somehow managed to sneak out of its area. Hippopotamus is the largest animal on the planet and is known for being aggressive. However, what has stunned the netizens is the bravery of a security guard who is risking his life to save the visitors. In the video, the guard can be seen slapping the hippo a couple of times. This is an old video which has resurfaced again on social media. It has been uploaded on Twitter by a handle called B&S. “Security Guard risking his life to save incredibly unalarmed zoo visitors from a hippo," read the caption.

In the video, the hippo can be seen coming out of its area and opening its wide mouth again and again. Further, into the video, the guard slaps the hippo and it goes back to the area. Have a look:

Security Guard risking his life to save incredibly unalarmed zoo visitors from a hippoby miguelabduarte pic.twitter.com/xSvqzqG90I — B&S (@_B___S) November 20, 2022

Since being uploaded, the video has managed to gather 4.2 million views. “Some people don’t know how dangerous and deadly hippos are." commented a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “I’m a Security Guard and let me tell you how much I would never do this."

Meanwhile, earlier, authorities had to impose a lockdown after five lions broke free of their enclosure at Sydney’s Taronga Zoo. Taking to its official Instagram handle, the zoo informed that an emergency situation occurred this morning at Taronga Zoo Sydney when five lions were located outside their enclosure. “The Zoo has strict safety protocols in place for such an incident. All persons on site were moved to safe zones and there are no injuries to guests or staff. All animals are now in their exhibit where they are being closely monitored," read the caption.

A total of four cubs and one adult were seen outside their enclosure about 6.30am. A “code one" alert soon after sent the zoo into lockdown. The police were called at 7.10am and the lions returned to their enclosure just before 9am.

