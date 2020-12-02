Old Video of Young Hema Malini Performing Bharatnatyam is Leaving Netizens Amazed

Hema Malini aka the Bollywood’s dream girl had been ruling the hearts for decades. She still enjoys a massive fan following across the world. Hema is not only an excellent actress but also a trained Bharatanatyam dancer. She has been seen giving stage performances on various occasions and it’s always a treat to see her doing the classical dance.

An old throwback video of the actress has surfaced on the internet, in which the young actress looks stunning while performing the classical dance form. The clip is said to be from 1968 and has been captioned as, “A clip from L'inde Fantôme by Louis Malle.1969.” So far, it has already garnered over 2M views and 1.4k likes on Youtube.

The veteran actress, who turned 72 last month, is overjoyed as she became grandmother again after her daughter Ahana Deol Vohra gave birth to girl twins. Hema is often seen spending time with her grandkids as her daughters keep posting pictures on their social media handle. Recently, Ahana shared a picture where the actress can be seen playing a video game with her grandchild. The picture was captioned, “Partners in crime!”

Hema and Dharmendra’s daughter Esha Deol also keeps posting pictures from family celebrations. Recently, on Diwali, she took to her Instagram and shared an adorable picture of herself along with Hema on one side, and her mother-in-law on another side. Posting the picture, she wrote, “Diwali celebrations at home with my beautiful ladies by my side my mother @dreamgirlhemamalini , mum in law @pujatakhtani & loved ones.”

Earlier, Esha shared a throwback picture from their performance at Durga Puja in Kolkata where she can be seen gracing the stage, along with her mother Hema and sister Ahana. The mother-daughters trio looks mesmerizing in the picture.

Hema Malini bagged her first role in 1986 Bollywood film Sapno Ka Saudagar alongside Raj Kapoor, after which she had given several blockbusters including Seeta Aur Geeta, Sholay and Baghban.