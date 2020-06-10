Old Wine in New Bottle? Twitter's Fleets Feature Explained Through Hilarious Memes

Twitter users in India can now put up disappearing stories that will vanish from their accounts after 24 hours. Twitter calls it "Fleets". Only the third country in the world (after Brazil and Italy) to implement it, Twitter Fleets sure got netizens talking.

With this, Twitter has joined the likes of Snapchat, Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp -- apps that have been doing "stories" for years.

"We’re testing a way for you to think out loud without the Likes, Retweets, or replies, called Fleets! Best part? They disappear after 24 hours," Twitter India wrote in a tweet on June 9.

The new feature follows the same old drill. Circles appear in the head of your timeline. You can click on "+" to add Fleets to your Twitter account. You also have access to stories of accounts you are following, in the adjacent circles to yours.



So what's new? Nothing if you may ask. The added feature which has began rolling out to Android and iOS smartphone users in India does nothing new except eliminating the race of "retweets" and "likes". It didn't take long for #Fleets to become the top trending hashtag in India and if you're curious to know what the fuss is really about, we have compiled a bunch of memes to take you through Twitter's new addition and addiction.

Inspired much?

Snapchat did it first. Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp followed the suit. Twitter was bound to get mocked.







This is how Twitter got the idea for its new update#fleets pic.twitter.com/TWXGn48WiP

— Sir-Kid (@ooobhaishab) June 9, 2020





What's in a name?

Old product, new packaging?







What next?

Stories everywhere? Quite possible.





Heera Thakur setting up his first fleet after updating..#Fleets pic.twitter.com/SU3fNueXvb

— Kaju Katli (@kaju__katli) June 9, 2020







Woaahh !! Mumbai Local Indicators have stories now. pic.twitter.com/yLOSszx1jt

— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) April 7, 2017

Why Fleets?

"From the test in India, we’ll learn how adding a new mode of conversation changes the way Indians engage on Twitter. It’ll also be interesting to see if it further amplifies the diversity of usage by allowing people to share what they’re thinking in a way that is light-touch and light-hearted," said Manish Maheshwari, managing director of Twitter India, about the launch of Fleets in the country. Those who received the feature had no interest whatsoever in it.





And those who didn't felt they were missing out on something.



Everybody got #Fleets to their twitter,

But me without fleets pic.twitter.com/LKZwn9f2WW — (@abey_saaayli) June 9, 2020







Where's the edit option?

Over the years, Twitter users have tagged CEO Jack Dorsey and other biggies in the company to add an edit option to give them the ability to make corrections to their tweets in a given timeframe. All the cries seem to have fallen on deaf ears.





Twitter - edit tweets https://t.co/NOoS10vCCt

— Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) March 20, 2018



Dear @Twitter I didn’t need #fleets. I don’t miss having a feature like this when I tweet. What I do miss is having the ability to edit small mistekes in tweets that I post without having to delete them & post corrected versions. Thanks muchly #FleetsFeedback — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) June 9, 2020





