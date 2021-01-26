Old Woman Goes Famous as 'Skater Granny' as Two Men Help Her Skate in Viral Video

It takes two to clap and it surely took two to make this granny rock. In a heartwarming video, an old lady was helped by two youngsters as she tried to get hang of some skating skills. The two men carefully held her as she tried skating.

The video was shared on Reddit. “Two young skaters help an older woman skateboard for the first time and she's stoked,” reads the caption of the video. The clip opens to two men holding the arms of an elderly woman as she stands on a skateboard. The men hold on to the old woman as she skates carefully, yet smoothly.

In the video, the lady is excited and gasps and smiles at her skating guides. She speaks excitedly about the experience and upon realising that she is being filmed, exclaims, "Oh! Look at you!"

"This is marvelous," she says.

Here is a look at the heartwarming video.

Doesn't matter how old we are, little fun is something that we all deserve and that is what the lady seems to be following. The video was shared on Tuesday and has garnered over 28,100 upvotes along with tons of comments praising the old woman's skating skills and the men helping her.

“Omg I love how happy she is,” wrote a one Reddit user. “So wholesome. This is the content I live for,” wrote another.