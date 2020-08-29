Old Woman Breaks into Dance While Busker Sings Elvis Presley's Hit Song, Viral Video Wins Hearts

An elderly woman tapping her feet as UK-based musician Jason Allan plays some soothing music is a heartwarming sight and has the Internet falling in love with it after the video was shared online.

Musician Allan shared the 3-minute-long video from his Instagram handle on August 28 where he can be seen busking on a street. Soon, an elderly woman, who is sitting at some distance, starts to sway to the tunes of the song. Allan was singing Elvis Presley’s famous song Can’t Help Falling in Love. The old lady is actually dancing on the street like no one is watching and the Internet is loving it.

The unexpected and enthusiastic guest has Allan elated as the woman continues to do a slow dance to match the beats of the soothing song. "Me & Daphne. This video is currently at 7.2 million views on TikTok and I’m overwhelmed at how such a simple video can be loved and shared by so many people! Mark my words I’m trying my best to find Daphne and let her know how much joy she has spread around the world,"Allan wrote in the caption on Instagram.

People are falling in love with the video and the instant bonding that the old woman and Allan share over the song.

It has been viewed over 20,500 views and people are appreciating it. People are even thanking Allan for his calming voice that moved the old lady to dance.