Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Oldest American Who Was Alive When Theodore Roosevelt Was President Dies at Age of 114

At the time of death, Alelia Murphy was believed to be the fifth oldest person in the world, the oldest being Kane Tanaka who is 116-years-old as of now.

Rakhi Bose | @theotherbose

Updated:November 28, 2019, 5:49 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Oldest American Who Was Alive When Theodore Roosevelt Was President Dies at Age of 114
Alelia Murphy was in good health at the time of death at age 114 | Image credit: Twitter/@1199SEIU

The oldest person in the United States who was alive when Theodore Roosevelt was President died at the age of 114 last Saturday.

Harlem resident Alelia Murphy was born in 11905 and was believed to be the oldest American alive after she turned 114 earlier in the year. She was even honoured by the Harlem State Office Building on the occasion.

Healthcare Union posted the news of her passing on Twitter with heartfelt condolences. "Mrs. Murphy was the oldest living American, having celebrated her 114th birthday in July, surrounded by her family, friends, community leaders, & members of our AFRAM Caucu," the post read.

At the time of death, Alelia was believed to be the fifth oldest person in the world, the oldest being Kane Tanaka who is 116-years-old as of now.

A New York City resident all her life, Alelia grew up in Harlem and raised two children by herself after the death of her husband. According to reports, the elderly woman was in good health at the time of passing and only took vitamin supplements and thyroid medication.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram