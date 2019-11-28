Oldest American Who Was Alive When Theodore Roosevelt Was President Dies at Age of 114

The oldest person in the United States who was alive when Theodore Roosevelt was President died at the age of 114 last Saturday.

Harlem resident Alelia Murphy was born in 11905 and was believed to be the oldest American alive after she turned 114 earlier in the year. She was even honoured by the Harlem State Office Building on the occasion.

Healthcare Union posted the news of her passing on Twitter with heartfelt condolences. "Mrs. Murphy was the oldest living American, having celebrated her 114th birthday in July, surrounded by her family, friends, community leaders, & members of our AFRAM Caucu," the post read.

At the time of death, Alelia was believed to be the fifth oldest person in the world, the oldest being Kane Tanaka who is 116-years-old as of now.

A New York City resident all her life, Alelia grew up in Harlem and raised two children by herself after the death of her husband. According to reports, the elderly woman was in good health at the time of passing and only took vitamin supplements and thyroid medication.

