Oldest Indian Restaurant in East London Struggles in Pandemic, Tweets For Help and Love

Twitter user Mehnaz took to Twitter on Thursday and said how her father's restaurant was struggling with customers and vouched for the curry that it serves.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: August 6, 2020, 5:23 PM IST
An appeal on Twitter actually helped the old Indian restaurant in East London, struggling to keep its business afloat, to chug back to life. The Halal restaurant, established in 1939, perhaps has the reputation of being the oldest restaurant in east London.

Twitter user Mehnaz took to Twitter on Thursday and said how her father's restaurant was struggling with customers and vouched for the best curry that it serves.

"Hey twitter! Not one to do this, but my dad owns the oldest Indian restaurant in East London and has been struggling with customers so please show some love! If you're in Aldgate come have a curry, I'm biased but it's the best! Below is my grandad in the 70s vs my dad now (sic)," he wrote.

Mehnaz also gave the address of the restaurant and gave a fun fact about the name of the restauarnt. "The restaurant is halal but was initially named after the first owners last name," she wrote.

It looks like Mehnaz's earnest appeal for her ancestral restaurant in East London did have an impact. She soon tweeted and thanked people for their support saying that the restaurant was now available on various food apps. Despite being favourite among several people, the Halal restaurant is apparently among many other businesses that have taken the blow due to the coornavirus pandemic. The pandemic forced governments to announce lockdowns and ban outdoor activities, impacting economies.

People showered Mehnaz's tweet with love and support and even shared their memories of the place.

Mehnaz also shared photograph of her father and grandfather seated at the same spot and almost in a similar pose but years apart.

