Oldest Indian Restaurant in East London Struggles in Pandemic, Tweets For Help and Love

An appeal on Twitter actually helped the old Indian restaurant in East London, struggling to keep its business afloat, to chug back to life. The Halal restaurant, established in 1939, perhaps has the reputation of being the oldest restaurant in east London.

Twitter user Mehnaz took to Twitter on Thursday and said how her father's restaurant was struggling with customers and vouched for the best curry that it serves.

"Hey twitter! Not one to do this, but my dad owns the oldest Indian restaurant in East London and has been struggling with customers so please show some love! If you're in Aldgate come have a curry, I'm biased but it's the best! Below is my grandad in the 70s vs my dad now (sic)," he wrote.

Hey twitter! Not one to do this, but my dad owns the oldest Indian restaurant in East London and has been struggling with customers so please show some love! If you're in Aldgate come have a curry, I'm biased but it's the best! Below is my grandad in the 70s vs my dad now❤️ pic.twitter.com/DHFFFMiDBf — Mehnaz (@mehnazmeh) August 5, 2020

Mehnaz also gave the address of the restaurant and gave a fun fact about the name of the restauarnt. "The restaurant is halal but was initially named after the first owners last name," she wrote.

Address is the Halal Restaurant, 2 St Mark Street, London E1 8DJ. Open 7 days a week since 1939. And is part of the 50% scheme! Fun fact, the restaurant is halal but was initially named after the first owners last name.More history here: https://t.co/BYsJtpfwrG pic.twitter.com/Kr0JbPjWVc — Mehnaz (@mehnazmeh) August 5, 2020

It looks like Mehnaz's earnest appeal for her ancestral restaurant in East London did have an impact. She soon tweeted and thanked people for their support saying that the restaurant was now available on various food apps. Despite being favourite among several people, the Halal restaurant is apparently among many other businesses that have taken the blow due to the coornavirus pandemic. The pandemic forced governments to announce lockdowns and ban outdoor activities, impacting economies.

People showered Mehnaz's tweet with love and support and even shared their memories of the place.

Morning, Mehnaz. You’ve just triggered such happy memories. Early 80’s. We young nurses of Royal London, & St Bart’s Hosp’s used to regularly eat at your family’s restaurant. The food was incredible. Swear this was beginning of my lifelong love of Indian food. Must re-visit — Jeanette (@JCelt) August 6, 2020

Omg randomly came across this tweet! My mum is best friends with your Aunty!!! They used to go here all the time for lunch- this is one of my my parents fav places❤️❤️ — B (@Breeyah_) August 6, 2020

My dad RAVES about this restaurant honestly one of the best, he took me and my husband once before we moved because he couldn’t let us leave London without going here, he was 100% right - one of the best!! — chanders (@chanderskt) August 6, 2020

Love this place, in the late 80s when I was 12/13 I used to work in a sweatshop close by at weekends and holidays, Halal was my go to place once a week to get lunch from on payday, my £1.25 an hour went a long way in those days :) — Shakil Khan (@shak) August 6, 2020

Best curry in London. Friendliest curry house in the UK. Brillant service and amazing food. A once a week lunchtime favourite for me pre COVID19. Having seen this tweet I’ll be coming up to the city next week to continue my custom. — The Rebel Alliance#AllToriesAreTraitors (@toughrussians) August 6, 2020

Mehnaz also shared photograph of her father and grandfather seated at the same spot and almost in a similar pose but years apart.