Oldest Married Couple Alive Celebrating 80th Wedding Anniversary is Giving Internet Goals

John Henderson, 106, and his wife, Charlotte, 105, recently celebrated their 80th anniversary together as a couple and are the oldest married couple alive.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 23, 2019, 12:43 PM IST
Oldest Married Couple Alive Celebrating 80th Wedding Anniversary is Giving Internet Goals
The world's oldest married couple | Image credit: Twitter

For most modern couples in today's world of transience and impermanence, ‘Happily Ever After’ often ends up as a myth. However, a centenarian couple in the United States have turned the myth into a living reality after eight decades of togetherness.

John Henderson, 106, and his wife, Charlotte, 105, recently celebrated their 80th anniversary together as a couple. The duo were married in 1939 as of now are the oldest living couple in the world, according to Guinness World Records. The lovebirds have a simple yet profound secret to this long-lasting life as well marriage: moderation and cordiality.

As told to The Washington Post by John, “Take every day in stride. Try to make tomorrow better than today. Be grateful for what you’re given and make the best of it. And don’t overdo anything.”

He added, “Live in moderation. Don’t overeat; don’t over drink. Don’t do anything that you’ll be sorry for later on.”

Henderson lives in Austin, Texas with wife Charlotte. The duo met for the first time in class at the University of Texas in 1934. At that time, while Charlotte was studying to become a teacher, John worked as a guard for the football team.

John, who is also the oldest living former football player for the UT Longhorn, also revealed that he had lived a full life and that his favorite invention was the television.

