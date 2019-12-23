Oldest Married Couple Alive Celebrating 80th Wedding Anniversary is Giving Internet Goals

For most modern couples in today's world of transience and impermanence, ‘Happily Ever After’ often ends up as a myth. However, a centenarian couple in the United States have turned the myth into a living reality after eight decades of togetherness.

John Henderson, 106, and his wife, Charlotte, 105, recently celebrated their 80th anniversary together as a couple. The duo were married in 1939 as of now are the oldest living couple in the world, according to Guinness World Records. The lovebirds have a simple yet profound secret to this long-lasting life as well marriage: moderation and cordiality.

As told to The Washington Post by John, “Take every day in stride. Try to make tomorrow better than today. Be grateful for what you’re given and make the best of it. And don’t overdo anything.”

John and Charlotte Henderson were recently named the world's oldest living couple. For their 80th wedding anniversary celebration, 106-year-old John picked up Charlotte, 105, in a 1920s roadster — much like on their first date — with a bouquet of flowers. https://t.co/62cFjHCcKN pic.twitter.com/hCulzafOpZ — CNN (@CNN) December 22, 2019

He added, “Live in moderation. Don’t overeat; don’t over drink. Don’t do anything that you’ll be sorry for later on.”

Henderson lives in Austin, Texas with wife Charlotte. The duo met for the first time in class at the University of Texas in 1934. At that time, while Charlotte was studying to become a teacher, John worked as a guard for the football team.

John, who is also the oldest living former football player for the UT Longhorn, also revealed that he had lived a full life and that his favorite invention was the television.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.