Oldest Terrestrial Fungus Fossil Dating Back to 635 Million Years Discovered in China

Life began on Earth as single-celled organisms in the sea. Gradually it evolved to multicellular beings, still in the seas, and eventually went to land. But how long ago did multicellular life-forms came into being on land? According to new research, at least 635 million years ago which is the age of the oldest land fungus evidence recently discovered in a cave in Southern China. This tiny, microfossil may hold precious clues about life on Earth and how it evolved.

Around 750 million to 580 million years ago, Earth was covered in ice. The presence of fungus on land cold help decipher how ice-locked regions developed into lush ecosystems with such diverse life-forms.

Fungus is one of the first eukaryotic life forms to evolve. Due to their unique features, they are categorised as a different kingdom, separate from both plants and animals.

It breaks down minerals and organic matter and recycles nutrients into the atmosphere and ocean; something it might have done even in ancient times. The process would have been crucial is “reshaping earth’s geochemistry.”

According to Shuhai Xiao, geoscientist from Virginia Tech College of Science (VT), it is a serendipitous experience to find such evidences hidden in rocks. “rocks must be fine-grained, because the fossils are so small. Color can also provide clues; organic carbon in microfossils can make fossil-bearing rocks look darker than rocks that don't contain fossils,” he said to Live science. The findings have been published in the Journal Nature Communications.

The researchers noted fossilized thread-like filaments in sedimentary rocks from China's Doushantuo Formation in Guizhou Province. It has been dated back to the Ediacaran period (about 635 million to 541 million years ago).

These rocks then need to be sliced as fine as to allow light to pass through. They found tendrils under powerful microscopic observation, so fine that it is 1/10th the width of human hair.

The branching filaments prove that the fossil is biological and not some mineral trace of the rock. Though it can be produced by some bacteria, here it is definitely from a fungus as they also found traces of spores- a fungal feature.

Finding old microfossils is very rare and exciting for evolutionary researchers. Initially, the terrestrial fungus was linked to the appearance of land plants. “Plants and fungi have already established some sort of ecological relationship,” Xiao said about fossils discovered in Rhynie cherts in Scotland. The samples discovered there had preserved plants and fungi together and date to about 410 million years ago.

However, fungal fossils predating the origin of plants have also been found. Terrestrial fungus appeared first, about 450 million years ago, “and now we extend that back to 635 million years ago,” said Xiao.