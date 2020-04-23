Olive Garden is Creating Hilarious Prom Photos to Cheer Up High School Kids amid Lockdown

Prom is an important rite of passage for most high-school teens in the United States. With schools and colleges shut due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, students are stuck social distancing at home.

Due to lockdown regulations, many high school seniors are expected to miss their prom and graduation ceremonies this year. To cheer them up, however, US-based restaurant chain Olive Garden has come up with a novel solution.

The popular American-Italian cuisine restaurant has come up with a campaign to provide high school seniors the opportunity to take the traditional "prom photo" with their date. Taking to Twitter, Olive Garden said that it is "Un-cancelling prom".

It asked students missing prom to put on their prom attire and tweet their photos along with photos of their dates under the hashtag #OliveGardenProm. The restaurant promised to photoshop the images together to make it look like one photograph and post it on their handle so that students could have something to cherish prom with.

Throw on your finest 👗👔 (at home) & text your squad cause we’re un-canceling Prom. 💁 Send us a photo of you & your date using #OliveGardenProm for a delicious memory to last a lifetime. pic.twitter.com/tFbifbJeoS — Olive Garden (@olivegarden) April 20, 2020

"With photo backdrops inspired by popular prom themes and featuring Breadstick walls and mint garlands, it will look just like you were all at prom together," Olive Garden said in a statement reported by Mashable.

Not just that, Olive Garden is also offering custom photo backgrounds made of breadsticks as well as mint garlands to give the celebrations added feel. It has also released a set of printable content including breadstick bouquet stickers titled "Breadstick Bae" and "Prince of Parmesan" among others that students can hold while posing for photos along with a printable pasta-crown for Prom Kings and Queens.

The initiative, as per a statement made by Olive Garden, was meant to "share some laughs" amid the coronavirus crisis and was not limited to students buts also those were "kids at heart" who could use the opportunity whip out their old prom costumes and have some fun while quarantining at home.

Take a look at some of the photoshopped Prom photos that Olive Garden has already created.

We 100% can. We hope your little sister enjoys her breadstick-ified #OliveGardenProm photo. 😉 pic.twitter.com/XR8auVLMkp — Olive Garden (@olivegarden) April 22, 2020



