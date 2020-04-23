BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
2-MIN READ

Olive Garden is Creating Hilarious Prom Photos to Cheer Up High School Kids amid Lockdown

Olive Garden is giving high school students in US to create prom memories amid lockdown | Image credit: Twitter

Olive Garden is giving high school students in US to create prom memories amid lockdown | Image credit: Twitter

Due to lockdown regulations, many high school seniors are expected to miss their prom and graduation ceremonies this year.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 23, 2020, 5:47 PM IST
Share this:

Prom is an important rite of passage for most high-school teens in the United States. With schools and colleges shut due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, students are stuck social distancing at home.

Due to lockdown regulations, many high school seniors are expected to miss their prom and graduation ceremonies this year. To cheer them up, however, US-based restaurant chain Olive Garden has come up with a novel solution.

The popular American-Italian cuisine restaurant has come up with a campaign to provide high school seniors the opportunity to take the traditional "prom photo" with their date. Taking to Twitter, Olive Garden said that it is "Un-cancelling prom".

It asked students missing prom to put on their prom attire and tweet their photos along with photos of their dates under the hashtag #OliveGardenProm. The restaurant promised to photoshop the images together to make it look like one photograph and post it on their handle so that students could have something to cherish prom with.

"With photo backdrops inspired by popular prom themes and featuring Breadstick walls and mint garlands, it will look just like you were all at prom together," Olive Garden said in a statement reported by Mashable.

Not just that, Olive Garden is also offering custom photo backgrounds made of breadsticks as well as mint garlands to give the celebrations added feel. It has also released a set of printable content including breadstick bouquet stickers titled "Breadstick Bae" and "Prince of Parmesan" among others that students can hold while posing for photos along with a printable pasta-crown for Prom Kings and Queens.

The initiative, as per a statement made by Olive Garden, was meant to "share some laughs" amid the coronavirus crisis and was not limited to students buts also those were "kids at heart" who could use the opportunity whip out their old prom costumes and have some fun while quarantining at home.

Take a look at some of the photoshopped Prom photos that Olive Garden has already created.

View this post on Instagram

#OliveGardenProm #breadsticks #vayne #quarantine

A post shared by kyle (@k_y_le) on


Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    16,689

    +830*  

  • Total Confirmed

    21,700

    +1,229*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    4,325

    +365*  

  • Total DEATHS

    686

    +34*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 23 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres