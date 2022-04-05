Olivia Rodrigo's Grammy Trophy Snapping into Two is Giving Fans Taylor Swift 'Deja Vu'

American teen sensation and now Grammy-award winner Olivia Rodrigo certainly shares a close bond with fellow singer Taylor Swift. The creative collaboration shared by the two artists on Olivia’s blockbuster song Deja Vu kind of took a new form on Sunday’s Grammy awards night. Out of the seven categories in which Olivia was nominated, the 19-year-old won in three categories.

As she posed with her three coveted Grammy trophies, Olivia dropped one of them, and it ended up snapping into two parts. Now where have we seen this scene before? Back in 2010 Grammys, it was Taylor who ended up snapping her trophy. Taylor had accidentally dropped one of the four trophies she won that night. The songwriter and singer was balancing all her other trophies in arms for the photos when one of them dropped on the ground and ended up snapping.

#Grammy winner Olivia Rodrigo poses for photos with her trophies backstage (and drops one of them). https://t.co/rjX2S54hkr pic.twitter.com/UwON0TZa2w— Variety (@Variety) April 4, 2022

A truly ‘deja vu’ moment was recreated by Olivia, which led to a lot of buzz on social media. Fans are drawing parallels between the two artists who have redefined pop music and female songwriting in recent years. Another fan tweeted, “Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift both breaking records and their Grammy awards.”

olivia rodrigo and taylor swift both breaking records and their grammy awards pic.twitter.com/U9e1ssejY5— lex✨ (@folkloreliv_) April 4, 2022

Some fans used this opportunity to come up with some imaginative wordplay involving the titles of the songs sung by Taylor and Olivia. As one tweet read, “do you get deja vu because I remember it all too well.”

do you get deja vu because i remember it all too well #Grammys #TaylorSwift #OliviaRodrigo pic.twitter.com/PO5kvXYk6G— olibya 🦋 taehyung 🛐🛐🛐 (@rikithinker) April 4, 2022

Another fan tweeted, “Olivia Rodrigo broke her Grammy? Poor thing she really can’t escape Taylor Swift.”

OLIVIA RODRIGO BROKE HER GRAMMY? POOR THING SHE REALLY CAN'T ESCAPE TAYLOR SWIFT 😭😭😭😭😭😭— Keith 💖 (@thegodlore) April 4, 2022

It should be noted that a few tracks from Olivia’s album Sour include interpolations from Taylor’s work. For the track “1 step forward, 3 steps back”, Olivia interpolated the piano melody of Taylor’s Reputation track “New Year’s Day”, which she acknowledged. The choral breakdown in Deja Vu, according to Olivia, has also been inspired by Taylor’s Cruel Summer, which is written by the country singer, Jack Antonoff, and Annie Clarke, aka St Vincent. The trio even got the songwriting credit for Olivia’s Deja Vu song.

However, at the time of Grammy nomination, Taylor, Jack, and Annie did not receive the nomination keeping up with the guidelines of the Recording academy.

