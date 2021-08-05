Olympic Athletes are Documenting Behind The Scenes Action on TikTok

The ongoing Tokyo Olympics are different from the usual Olympic games not only because of the coronavirus pandemic but also for the social media presence of the international athletes, especially on TikTok. The rights to broadcast official sporting events may be with certain broadcasters but with the help of TikTok, athletes are breaking the fourth wall and communicating directly with their followers and showing them a side of the Olympics that was never shown before.

Athletes take their followers on a virtual tour into their personal spaces, the Olympics village, what they eat and how they live. The TikTok videos emerging from the Tokyo Olympics have been much appreciated and loved by netizens.

Suni Lee celebrating with her gold medal (and some pizza) on TikTok 🥇✨#ArtisticGymnastics #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/vLowEN56q6— Nikhila (@kokudum) July 29, 2021

1. A video by Australian Olympian Jessica Fox went viral this week, showing her using a condom to repair her broken kayak at the Tokyo Games.She went on to win her first Olympic gold medal in the women's canoe slalom & bronze in the canoe slalom final. 📹: jessfoxcanoe/TikTok pic.twitter.com/a9l00tNU5N — BFM News (@NewsBFM) August 1, 2021

For instance, this TikTok video by American rugby player Ilona Maher shows viewers what kind of food Olympians are being served in Tokyo. 24-year-old Maher holds a mukbang session as she eats deep-fried cheese and spring rolls.

plus, we are mostly experiencing the olympics through olympian tiktok pic.twitter.com/An5dkBMUYi— criticism is dead pod (@criticismisdead) July 28, 2021

In another video, Maher talked about how the Olympics gives her a chance to meet good-looking international athletes, but they always have formal conversations and are more focused on their game.

Meanwhile, Malaysian diver Leong Mun Yee uses her TikTok handle to give her viewers a behind the scenes glimpse of the Olympics. The 36-year-old Olympian also uses K-pop group NCT’s songs as her background music, expressing her love for the genre.

and of course dive into you bgm because she’s a, well…..diver pic.twitter.com/xzkw1K9Phx— carms⛓ (@NE0HYUCKS) July 29, 2021

British diver Tom Daley, who attracted the attention of netizens for knitting talent, also posted a video on his TikTok handle showing his followers how he knit a sweater that included both Japanese and British motifs.

Australian slalom canoeist Jessica Fox showed her TikTok followers how her team kit has a blazer with the name of every Australian Olympic gold medal winner on the inside. Another TikTok video posted by the Olympic gold medalist showed the cute sets of pyjamas the Australian team received that included small print of all the sports they played in.

Another athlete who I've loved following on TikTok is 🇦🇺 gold medallist Jessica Fox - found that their team kit has a blazer with the name of every Australian 🥇 winner on the inside 😲 so incredibly cool#Olympics #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/szBkCjQ3Ch— Nikhila (@kokudum) August 3, 2021

More importantly, how do I cop the Aus Olympic team pyjamas which has all their sports printed on them? pic.twitter.com/xgCgn2o4xL— Nikhila (@kokudum) August 3, 2021

National Geographic’s photographer Donald Miralle showed how swimming events are filmed to present an underwater shot of the athletes in one of the TikTok videos.

behind the scenes of the olympics tiktok > olympics tbh. pic.twitter.com/DHvpuq7GB1— AllIDoIsCook Stan (@TheTobiSmith) July 31, 2021

TikTok has certainly provided a window to the athletes’ personal opinions and has brought them closer to the audience.

