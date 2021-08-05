CHANGE LANGUAGE
Olympic Athletes are Documenting Behind The Scenes Action on TikTok

Athletes take their followers on a virtual tour into their personal spaces. (Credits: Twitter)

TikTok has certainly provided a window to the athletes’ personal opinions and has brought them closer to the audience.

The ongoing Tokyo Olympics are different from the usual Olympic games not only because of the coronavirus pandemic but also for the social media presence of the international athletes, especially on TikTok. The rights to broadcast official sporting events may be with certain broadcasters but with the help of TikTok, athletes are breaking the fourth wall and communicating directly with their followers and showing them a side of the Olympics that was never shown before.

Athletes take their followers on a virtual tour into their personal spaces, the Olympics village, what they eat and how they live. The TikTok videos emerging from the Tokyo Olympics have been much appreciated and loved by netizens.

For instance, this TikTok video by American rugby player Ilona Maher shows viewers what kind of food Olympians are being served in Tokyo. 24-year-old Maher holds a mukbang session as she eats deep-fried cheese and spring rolls.

In another video, Maher talked about how the Olympics gives her a chance to meet good-looking international athletes, but they always have formal conversations and are more focused on their game.

Meanwhile, Malaysian diver Leong Mun Yee uses her TikTok handle to give her viewers a behind the scenes glimpse of the Olympics. The 36-year-old Olympian also uses K-pop group NCT’s songs as her background music, expressing her love for the genre.

British diver Tom Daley, who attracted the attention of netizens for knitting talent, also posted a video on his TikTok handle showing his followers how he knit a sweater that included both Japanese and British motifs.

Australian slalom canoeist Jessica Fox showed her TikTok followers how her team kit has a blazer with the name of every Australian Olympic gold medal winner on the inside. Another TikTok video posted by the Olympic gold medalist showed the cute sets of pyjamas the Australian team received that included small print of all the sports they played in.

National Geographic’s photographer Donald Miralle showed how swimming events are filmed to present an underwater shot of the athletes in one of the TikTok videos.

TikTok has certainly provided a window to the athletes’ personal opinions and has brought them closer to the audience.

first published:August 05, 2021, 17:53 IST