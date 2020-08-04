Olympic Champ Katie Ledecky Balancing a Glass of Milk While Swimming Leaves Social Media Baffled

The dairy industry in the United States has brought along a known yet forgotten phrase back into trend during the recent coronavirus pandemic. The popular ‘Got Milk’ ad from the bygone era of 1990s and 2000s is now back in the market, this time reigning the social media.

While the earlier advertisements showed the popular TV and movie faces donning a milk moustache, the new campaign came with a slight difference. Apart from featuring no milk moustache this time, the new ad features TikTokers and social media influencers instead of the showbiz celebrities.

Olympic swimmer Katie Ledecky recently joined the campaign by sharing a video of her. In the clip, Ledecky swims through the pool as she carries a glass of chocolate milk on her head.

“Possibly one of the best swims of my career! (~open for debate~) What can you do without spilling a drop?! Check out the #gotmilkchallenge on TikTok. #gotmilk #ad,” she shared.

Possibly one of the best swims of my career! (~open for debate~) What can you do without spilling a drop?! Check out the #gotmilkchallenge on TikTok. #gotmilk #ad pic.twitter.com/F05UzvaqCo — Katie Ledecky (@katieledecky) August 3, 2020

The video spread like fire, claiming appreciation and praises from a wider social media audience. Apart from Twitter, the challenge has also made its way to TikTok.

Why is there a #gotmilkchallenge on TikTok rn 😭😭😭 I thought we cancelled big dairy and they were going bankrupt pic.twitter.com/PKMIS0Kxxo — rohan (@rohanrkumar) August 4, 2020

Here’s a YouTube compilation of people’s funny contribution to the new #gotmilkchallenge to promote the ‘Got Milk’ advertisement.

The new campaign was initiated on Monday, August 3. According to Yin Woon Rani, the chief executive of the Milk Processor Education Program, the challenge is for the "social-first generation.”