Olympic Divers Recreated 'Avengers Assemble' Scene on TikTok and Now It's a Challenge

You must have seen several Avengers assemble videos on TikTok made by many users. However, there is a new one created by Olympic divers, which is breaking the internet and has been termed as one of the best by the viewers.

With over 23 million views on Twitter, the video of seven divers representing seven Marvel characters is winning over everyone. If you are a Marvel fan, you will definitely love it too.

Watch the video and decide for yourself:

Okay this has to be one of the best tiktok videos I’ve seen yet #avengers pic.twitter.com/prMZGCqZWs — em (@Em_bexxx) October 6, 2019

The video was originally shared on TikTok by diver Dan Goodfellow who won an Olympic bronze medal in 2016. He features as Captain America in the viral video. The others in the video are divers Jack Laugher who features as Doctor Strange, James Heatly as Spider-Man, Matty Lee as Iron Man, Yona Knight-Wisdom as Black Panther, Lucas Thomson as Hawkeye, and Noah Williams as Thor.

The video shows the divers emerging out of the water one by one and posing as their specific superhero.

Netizens love the video and has been viewed over 24 million times.

“Definitely the greatest thing I’ve seen all year,” says a Twitter user. “Now this is how to make a video!” says another.

If you are curious to know how this video was actually shot, watch this video below.

It somehow looks even weirder the right way pic.twitter.com/iLXSnEdP9y — (@EatSleepRepeat1) October 7, 2019

