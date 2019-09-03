Olympic Gold Medalist Lauds Gymnastic Moves of Two Youth From Kolkata

Not far away from the lands of Indian gymnast Dipa Karmakar, two youth from Kolkata have taken the internet by storm with their air flip videos.

In a recent video, which was shared by an IAS officer MV Rao on Twitter, Lovely, a Class-7 girl and Ali, a Class-8 boy are seeing performing the gymnastic stunts in their school uniform.

The video reads the caption, "What a pretty picture! Future Gymnasts in making 🏅🎉(video via social media)."

What a pretty picture!Future Gymnasts in making 🏅🎉(video via social media) pic.twitter.com/2elqylGsgK — M V Rao (@mvraoforindia) August 25, 2019

The video received international spotlight when it was eventually shared by five-time Olympic gold medalist gymnast Nadia Comaneci, who said, "This is awesome."

This is awesome pic.twitter.com/G3MxCo0TzG — Nadia Comaneci (@nadiacomaneci10) August 29, 2019

The biggest spotlight was when Minister of State Youth Affairs & Sports Kiren riju shared it too saying, "I'm happy that @nadiacomaneci10 tweeted it! As first gymnast who scored perfect 10.0 at the 1976 Montreal Olympics, and then, received six more perfect 10s to win three gold medals, it becomes very special. I've urged to introduce these kids to me."

I'm happy that @nadiacomaneci10 tweeted it! As first gymnast who scored perfect 10.0 at the 1976 Montreal Olympics, and then, received six more perfect 10s to win three gold medals, it becomes very special. I've urged to introduce these kids to me. https://t.co/ahYVws8VCB — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 30, 2019

Following @KirenRiju's tweet, MP Maneka Sanjay Gandhi took to Twitter to express her views on the gymnastic performed by the children. She said, "Delighted to see these budding gymnasts from Kolkata. I request Hon’ble Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Shri @KirenRijiju ji to take them under his wing so they can get the required support and training that would take their talent forward and make our nation proud."

Delighted to see these budding gymnasts from Kolkata. I request Hon’ble Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Shri @KirenRijiju ji to take them under his wing so they can get the required support and training that would take their talent forward and make our nation proud. https://t.co/YavoKC5pXc — Maneka Sanjay Gandhi (@Manekagandhibjp) September 3, 2019

The tweets have garnered a lot of likes and netizens' curiosity to find the whereabouts of the two children led an India Today reporter to spot them.

In an India Today interview, the duo reveals that they are also hip-hop dancers and do not fear performing air flips over a hard ground. Lovely's mother said that coming from a "lower class Muslim background" she faces a flak over letting her daughter perform such stunts.

Their families went on to express that with the help of the sports minister, it would be great if their children grow up to represent the nation in Olympics.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.