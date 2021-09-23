Did Om Prakash Mishra of 'Bol Na Aunty' Fame Cancel NZ's Tour? Pakistan Thinks So

The New Zealand cricket team recently cancelled their tour of Pakistan citing a security alert. While New Zealand did not reveal the details of the security threat, Pakistan Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry addressed a press conference and alleged that a threatening email was sent to the Kiwis from India through a VPN showing the location of Singapore. Fawad also mentioned the name of Om Prakash Mishra during the conference, who happens to be a common face on the Indian social media community.

During the conference, Fawad said, “The mobile device from which the threat was launched was launched in India in August 2019 and became active on September 25, through which a man named Om Prakash Mishra created a fake e-mail ID named Hamza Afridi from Mumbai and threatened to locate Singapore through VPN." He added, “Timing and text of the threat email suggest that the threat was not the reason for cancellation of the tour, but was issued after the cancellation."

Pakistan minister @fawadchaudhry doing press conference why NZ cancel pak tour and they showing and blaming om prakash mishra (auntu ki ghanti boy) chek time 14sec to 17sec and 32sec to 34sec pic.twitter.com/NPol5DK01d— Not jhon wick (@notjhonywick) September 22, 2021

During the conference, they also showed some photographs among which, one photo was of Om Prakash Mishra, who went viral for his song ‘Bol na aunty aau kya’ in 2017. Soon, the news went viral and #OmPrakashMishra started trending, giving rise to a hilarious meme fest.

Intelligence agencies around the world after seeing Lord Om Prakash Mishra pic.twitter.com/iSsP7YZEf4— Mohit (@Mo____hit) September 22, 2021

Om Prakash Mishra giving threat to NZ players from Dadar Station #OmPrakashMishra pic.twitter.com/C5fSVkGxFR— Drunk Geek (@drunkgeek_) September 22, 2021

Pak agencies have branded a youtuber Om Prakash Mishra as RAW agent sending mails to world cricket teams to not play cricket in Pakistan. Meanwhile #OmPrakashMishra pic.twitter.com/BjWCrKlmzc — Theironygirl (@SonamTr06005170) September 22, 2021

Pakistan believes that Om Prakash Mishra, the YouTuber is the reason behind New Zealand abandoning the cricket series against PakistanSuccha joke that donkey-nation isNext they'll say #OmPrakashMishra in partnership with Hindustani Bhau did this pic.twitter.com/k3B5Tu0lt1 — ℕ (@KingInAsgard) September 22, 2021

Om Prakash Mishra Then now pic.twitter.com/CG5AYBDUnw— kartik (@sharmaboyk) September 22, 2021

