2-MIN READ

Did Om Prakash Mishra of 'Bol Na Aunty' Fame Cancel NZ's Tour? Pakistan Thinks So

Om Prakash Mishra went viral for his song 'Bol na aunty aau kya' in 2017. (Image Credits: Twitter/@drunkgeek_)

Pakistan Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry alleged that a man named Om Prakash Mishra created a fake e-mail ID named Hamza Afridi to send a threat to New Zealand.

The New Zealand cricket team recently cancelled their tour of Pakistan citing a security alert. While New Zealand did not reveal the details of the security threat, Pakistan Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry addressed a press conference and alleged that a threatening email was sent to the Kiwis from India through a VPN showing the location of Singapore. Fawad also mentioned the name of Om Prakash Mishra during the conference, who happens to be a common face on the Indian social media community.

During the conference, Fawad said, “The mobile device from which the threat was launched was launched in India in August 2019 and became active on September 25, through which a man named Om Prakash Mishra created a fake e-mail ID named Hamza Afridi from Mumbai and threatened to locate Singapore through VPN." He added, “Timing and text of the threat email suggest that the threat was not the reason for cancellation of the tour, but was issued after the cancellation."

During the conference, they also showed some photographs among which, one photo was of Om Prakash Mishra, who went viral for his song ‘Bol na aunty aau kya’ in 2017. Soon, the news went viral and #OmPrakashMishra started trending, giving rise to a hilarious meme fest.

What do you have to say about these allegations?

first published:September 23, 2021, 11:24 IST