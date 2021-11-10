'OMG Her Face': This Little Girl’s Reaction After Breaking Martial Arts Board Wins Hearts

A video from Farmington, Utah, USA, is winning hearts on social media. The credit goes to the priceless reaction that the video contains, of a little, yet lethal, girl practising some martial arts moves at her class.

The video is shared by a user, who goes by the name ‘deardorans’, on Instagram. In the video, the instructor is seen holding a rigid brown board in front of a girl named Evelyn. Wearing a white ‘Gi,’ the martial art uniform, Evelyn is ready to punch.

In a few seconds, Evelyn lands a punch on the board and breaks it. As the board gets divided in two, she widened her eyes in astonishment as she herself couldn’t believe the feat that she had just achieved. She looks around with a smile reeking of a shock to get a glance of her guardians. The trained is heard saying, “I told you. I told you, you are amazing.” The video hones a caption that reads, “Baby girl kicking butt! Her face says it all!”

Watch the cute reaction here:

Since shared, the video has been viewed by more than 50 lakh people and has received almost 2.5 lakh likes coupled with hundreds of comments. Netizens poured their appreciation for Evelyn and her reaction. One user wrote, “Amazing!” Another wrote, “I am dying! That is priceless.” “OMG! Her Face! This is the best,” wrote one user.

“I don’t know why but this made me cry. Too cute!” wrote another. One user commented, “She felt the power surge through her veins!” Emojis of laughter, fire, and heart-eyes, too, were poured in abundance.

Her proudness mixed with an innocent astonishment is the dose of positive energy everybody needs to see today. If this was not enough, the page contains more wholesome posts featuring Evelyn and her family being documented by her mother.

Show them some love.

