'OMG, is it For Real?': Bhopal NGO to Celebrate 'Divorce of 18 Men'

Bhopal-based NGO has organized a ceremony to celebrate the divorce of 18 men embroiled in marital lawsuits for a long time. As per a report by TOI, Zaki Ahmed, a committee member of the non-government organization noted that the celebration is for the “cause of freedom for these men” be it economical, mental, social, or familial. According to Ahmed, divorce cases tend to drain the victims both mentally and financially, and getting free from the legal battle means the whole world to all 18 men.

“Our organization fights the cases of such people. In the last two and a half years, 18 men have got freed from a marriage that had made their life difficult. We strengthen them mentally through the helpline,” he said. The celebration is not a defamatory event instead it is intended to be a positive gesture of accepting life beyond marriage and boosting their morale with optimism and self-love. While sharing one of the personal accounts of a man, the member revealed that he was married just for a single day but ended up waiting to be legally separated for over a straight. Another one among the 18 was only married for about 30 days.

Initially, the celebratory event was supposed to be a private affair until the invitation of the event went viral on social media. The lawsuits faced by these men were allegedly about sensitive issues including dowry and domestic violence. To mark the special occasion, the NGO organized a one-of-a-kind event that’s scheduled to take place on September 18. The viral invitation mentioned several events including Jaimala Visarjan, Gents Sangeet, Seven pheras symbolizing vows of new life, and a sacred ritual for cleansing the conscience of the men involved. Take a look at the viral invitation below:

Divorce invitation? Rcvd from WA pic.twitter.com/lJwlyUWuTg — D Prasanth Nair (@DPrasanthNair) September 10, 2022

As soon as the invitation to the event went viral, it left netizens absolutely stumped. While a user said, “It’s fake” One more highlighted how Indian laws against dowry and domestic violence are draining for men victims that winning a legal battle calls for a celebration. “It’s natural, seen a guy with a Tee (t-shirt). Just Divorced! JD Parties etc. Our courts and laws are such, it calls for a grand celebration.”

Just Divorced ! JD Parties…..etc Our courts and laws are such ,it calls for Grand Celebration ….. — Ram Venkataraman 🇮🇳 (@JumbuTweeple) September 10, 2022

It's fake — the sharif aadmi (@MohdAzh55796272) September 11, 2022

The Twitter user who shared the invitation online wrote, “OMG – is it for real? Divorce invitation?” The name of the organization seems to be the ‘Bhai Welfare Society,’ as mentioned in the viral invitation.

