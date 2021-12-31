Omicron May Have Ruined Our New Year Plans But Memes Are Here to Cheer You Up

Just when we thought the pandemic’s end was near as 2021 was drawing to a close, it reared its ugly head again with the latest Covid variant of Omicron. Experts have termed it to have a high transmissibility rate, with nations around the world going back to stricter restrictions. India, too, has been facing a surge in coronavirus cases leading to night curfews and social restrictions. Which only means one thing around the festive season - new year’s plans spoiled, yet again. States like Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala, which have seen the most number of cases currently, have clamped down on all new year celebrations. The virus seems to be having a gala time raining on our parade, but at least the internet didn’t disappoint in the (now annual) ritual of new year plans vs coronavirus memes

Take a look:

Omicron to y’all New Year’s Eve plans: pic.twitter.com/l5YBGCJVlL— Lil Daddy (@isit_branson) December 28, 2021

.

Someone who had new year plans: Woh Omicron aa gya na, kahan hi jaayeinMe who had no new year plans: Woh Omicron aa gya na, kahan hi jaayein — Vishcomical (@vishcomical) December 28, 2021

Well, unlike Elena of Vampire Diaries, not sure how many of us even have a ‘pla’ this new year’s.

Me on the phone with Omicron every time it tries to ruin my New Year’s plans pic.twitter.com/GfZNTBHS7S— Tommy Arashikage 嵐影 (@BlackBroseidon) December 31, 2021

Omicron ruining everyone’s Christmas and New Year’s Eve plans pic.twitter.com/LuGEBzCPJ6— Liz Jenkins (@ej11lizzie) December 30, 2021

#ThirdWave #OmicronVariant #OmicronIndiaPeople planning for new year parties and making plans about 2022Omicron - pic.twitter.com/tiFPooBGvg— whalien 52 ⟬⟭ ⟭⟬ ⁷ (@7_purpleami) December 30, 2021

My NewYear Plans Omicron variant pic.twitter.com/4Shg9GR7nQ— Kai (@Lassi_Papi) December 29, 2021

Delhi Government bans Christmas and New Year gatherings due to Omicron. South Delhi girls who made elaborate party plans : pic.twitter.com/SOs2Pe3HaO — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) December 22, 2021

New year plans Omicron variant pic.twitter.com/NHLQBqDFuw— Sai Theja (@csaitheja) December 1, 2021

Your plans for New Year's Eve Omicron: pic.twitter.com/3CrUeMmDy6 — Κιουμπρικός (@Kubrickman_gr) December 29, 2021

Omicron made new year plans for us before we could do it— hot chaii (@sadkirann) December 30, 2021

No one:Omicron coming to ruin everyone’s New Year’s Eve plans: pic.twitter.com/7F4KWLA1Ki — New Phone Who Dis (@Swaggsocali) December 18, 2021

Omicron strikes again and my New Year’s Eve plans are cancelled. Not me, I’m fine. But friends tested positive so…cheers everyone! Here’s to a second holiday season alone! pic.twitter.com/388Ut9JzPI— Javier Muñoz (@JMunozActor) December 31, 2021

New year plans Omicron pic.twitter.com/SbCXrSyr3x— JEET (@saadharan_ladka) December 18, 2021

After months of witnessing a downward trend in caseload, India’s Covid tally has recently seen an uptick. The national capital region of Gurugram in Haryana has seen a sudden surge. Considering the situation, the health department has directed all city hospitals to reserve 25% of their beds for Covid patients and create a separate unit for Omicron patients.Mumbai and Tamil Nadu administration banned all celebrations in beaches and private places while Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant made Covid-19 negative report mandatory to attend parties or enter restaurants.

