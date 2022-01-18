'Omicron is Not Mild': Doctors All Over the World Raise Awareness on Social Media

The omicron variant of the coronavirus is now increasingly adding to the Covid-19 load in the world. While it infects and kills many every day, a few reports have stated that though the variant is more contagious than others, the infection it causes is mild. Unfortunately, this has emboldened many to bring down their guards against the virus and not follow safety protocols properly. However, with more than more people reporting to be positive, health experts are asking everyone not to treat the variant as a harmless, mild one. Several of them are using Twitter as a platform to dissipate misinformation and give a reality check to netizens. Here are a few of the tweets:

Calling omicron “mild” was one of the biggest cognitive mistakes we made. We took of our seatbelts and let down our guards. With high transmission and reinfection rate, the burden of disease is far from being mild. The strain on the system is significant. — Dr Eric Levi (@DrEricLevi) January 15, 2022

I think when you have 58 COVID deaths in one day across just 2 states, the “Omicron is mild” argument is pretty well done.— Dr Tracy Westerman AM (@TracyWesterman) January 17, 2022

I was infected with the ancestral strain and now with #Omicron. This one isn't "mild" by any stretch of imagination. Please mask up, get the #vaccine and be safe 🙏🏻— 𝗡𝗶𝗵𝗮𝗿 𝗗𝗲𝘀𝗮𝗶 𝗠𝗗 (@nihardesai7) January 18, 2022

Everyone is sick. People are sick because of Covid, people are sick and also have Covid, and people are just plain sick. The crush of illness has overwhelmed our heath system and my courageous colleagues who work tirelessly to keep it afloat. This wave is NOT mild. #Omicron — Chuck Wurster, MD (He/Him) (@ChuckWurster) January 17, 2022

A month later… I’m still shaking my head how people seem suddenly surprised that stores are closed, school teachers sick, cities languishing, hospitals cancelling surgeries—all misled that #Omicon wave was going to be somehow “mild”, while ignoring exponential cases. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/Q3V8B349cD— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) January 15, 2022

Omicron is not mild; it *milder* than delta. Understand the difference. — Faheem Younus, MD (@FaheemYounus) January 17, 2022

Omicron is a new variant of the virus that causes Covid-19. Omicron had earned the Variant of Concern (VoC) designation from WHO on November 26, soon after it was first detected, amid fears that the more than 50 mutations it possesses in total over earlier strains would amount to a variant more adept at infecting people and beating the protection offered by existing vaccines and therapies.

