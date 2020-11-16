On Bhai Dooj, Twitter Celebrates the Brother-sister Bond With Hilarious Memes

The Diwali festivities every year end with Bhai Dooj that celebrates the beautiful relationship between brothers and sisters. Social media is abuzz with siblings sharing photos of their festivities and showcasing their love to the entire world.

As India celebrates the bond, social media churned out jokes and memes on the occasion to commemorate the love-hate equation between brothers and sisters. Here are a few of the best ones:

The hashtags #BhaiDuj and #BhaiyaDooj trended on Twitter, with many sharing memes revolving around brothers having to spend all their savings while trying to get gifts for their sisters.

The exchange of gifts and the fact that brothers usually give money to their sisters was the focal point of the mem brigade.

#BhaiDooj #भाई_दूज When your sister demands money from you on Rakshabandhan and Bhaidooj both :- pic.twitter.com/4juEZZV5Pz — IMPOSToR (@Tez_Gendbaz) November 16, 2020

One joke was also on the truckloads of Cadbury packs that are gifted. One meme pointed out how the Cadbury owner becomes rich beyond words on Bhai Dooj.

Happy #BhaiDooj everyone !! If you haven’t done this, you have missed the very essence of life !! pic.twitter.com/UXuQFNI1Su — _‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️ (@Mishti_in) November 16, 2020

We are sure these jokes on the adorable brother-sister relationship will definitely brighten up your day.