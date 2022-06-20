On Camera: Woman Falls Off Scooter In Middle Of Road, Blames Biker Behind Her

Accidents can happen anywhere and anytime. Keeping that in mind, people need to drive cautiously. Road accidents often lead to fights as people don’t accept their mistakes. A recent video that’s now all over the web has just proven this point.

In the clip now going viral, a woman and her companion fell in the middle of the road on their own but blamed the biker behind them. Many people have claimed the video was fake, and News18 has not independently verified the clip.

The incident was recorded on the camera mounted on the helmet of the man riding just behind the vehicle of the woman. The clip shows the woman and a man going on their scooter before their vehicle loses balance and they fall on the middle road.

The man on the bike behind them stops right away to see if they were fine. The woman charges toward the man and asks if he “can’t see and ride”. The young man says that the bike did not even touch the scooter. The woman replies that she could not have fallen on her own. The man responds that he can show them the video.

The video of the entire incident is going viral on social media. The video was shared on Twitter, and it has gathered more than 1 lakh views so far.

