1-MIN READ

On Discharge After Fighting COVID-19, Patients Greeted With Applause & Flowers in Karnataka Hospital

(Image: Dhanya Rajendran/Twitter)

(Image: Dhanya Rajendran/Twitter)

The district had reported nine positive cases out of which six have recovered.

News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 12, 2020, 3:41 PM IST
Even though the death tolls from around the globe and the rising number of positive coronavirus cases has left most unhappy and sad, patients who recovered and were discharged with sounds of applause and flowers in Karnataka.

Earlier today, in Chikkaballapura, four COVID-19 patients who had won their battle and recovered were discharged. These patients walked out with nurses and staff clapping for them while a bouquet of flowers awaited them at the exit.

The district had reported nine positive cases out of which six have recovered.

In India, Maharashtra leads the way unfortunately with the highest number of patients with the 21-day lockdown period all set to be extended after April 14th for another couple of weeks.

The Narendra Modi-led central government has asked one and all to follow orders and maintain discipline during these trying times.

Take a look at some of the reactions to the story of these patients.


