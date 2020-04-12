On Discharge After Fighting COVID-19, Patients Greeted With Applause & Flowers in Karnataka Hospital

Even though the death tolls from around the globe and the rising number of positive coronavirus cases has left most unhappy and sad, patients who recovered and were discharged with sounds of applause and flowers in Karnataka.

Earlier today, in Chikkaballapura, four COVID-19 patients who had won their battle and recovered were discharged. These patients walked out with nurses and staff clapping for them while a bouquet of flowers awaited them at the exit.

This was at Chikkaballapura in Karnataka. 4 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged. The sound of applause and the bouquets. . The district had 9 patients till now and 6 recovered. pic.twitter.com/JNel6nkxzH — Dhanya Rajendran (@dhanyarajendran) April 12, 2020

The district had reported nine positive cases out of which six have recovered.

In India, Maharashtra leads the way unfortunately with the highest number of patients with the 21-day lockdown period all set to be extended after April 14th for another couple of weeks.

The Narendra Modi-led central government has asked one and all to follow orders and maintain discipline during these trying times.

Take a look at some of the reactions to the story of these patients.

I have received treatment in this hospital when I was on election duty in 2018. This is one of the best district hospitals in Karnataka - a joint effort between the government and an NGO, I think. It's a specialist hospital for Nephrology & a great boon for the local population. — Ananth Rupanagudi (@rananth) April 12, 2020

Very heartening to see this ♥️ — Masood (@Masood_4u) April 12, 2020

Congratulations to all. You fought the coronavirus and won valiantly. You're the source of inspiration for corona patients and for us also. — Shahid Akhtar (@shahidakhtar) April 12, 2020



