On Highway Since October, Delhi Duo Reach Kashmir with Chronicles of Pandemic Times

For the last 72 days, a duo based out of Delhi is on a wild car-ride creating awareness about Covid-19 pandemic. against Covid 19. On the course of their journey, the two of them have had all sorts of experiences, met people from varied walks of life and have recorded it all.

Forty-years-old Siddhartha Dutta from Kolkata is a fundraiser, navigator and networker for the campaign named Road Ashram. Driving in a modified car through rough terrain and tumble of almost all states, Dutta and his friend Ahmer Siddiqui have logged more than 20,000 kilometres so far.

Siddiqui, 40, is a communication strategist, a film maker and importantly driver-in-chief of the marathon journey.

"We are friends for the last 20 years and are not new to crazy ideas. So this time we got into this snazzy car to tell people across India what needs to be done in pandemic times. Because of the car design we are grabbing eyeballs," said Dutta.

Inception of the Idea

Dutta said during the pandemic, while the rich could afford to sit back home, the poor suffered terribly, financially and emotionally as well. Thousands of migrant labourers had to foot long distances to reach home without food and water. A few collapsed to death in heat and dust and without medical aid.

“Initially, we could go with aid in the neighborhing areas. Soon we realised this was not enough and we need to have a wider reach. That is when we thought of this journey to contribute more in disseminating information about the dos and do nots of coronavirus ," said Siddiqui.

Kickstarted the Journey

Their journey began on October 4 from Delhi and the duo travelled along the China and Nepal borders in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar through Central India, Delhi, Punjab and finally reached Jammu and Kashmir.

"We will push for Ladakh if the Leh highway is clear," Dutta told News 18 from Sonamarg enroute to Kargil but wasn't sure if they could go beyond Zojilla hills on Saturday as snow had snapped the road link.

Earlier, they had driven along the Bhutan border in Jaigaon, West Bengal followed by Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Tripura, Sunderbans in West Bengal and Orrissa, Telengana, Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu.

The two said during the long journey they could convey to people how Covid-19 protocol would keep them safe and check the spread of the contagion.

"The crisis is enormous and will take lot of time to be addressed. We have to strive hard," said Dutta.

Covid Times and experiences

During the marathon journey which will culminate on December 26, the two encountered many good and bad experiences about how people were coping with the pandemic effects, lack of healthcare, jobs, superstitions, etc.

For example, in Uttar Pradesh some migrant workers told them that when they were walking back to their homes during peak summers and they used to be very thirsty, they would drink water from the roadside tubewells, taps.

"Local people were so ignorant that they used to take out the handles of the tubewells thinking the labourers would spread diseases by touching them," said Dutta. Similarly, a potter in Bihar said he had gone without meals for days.

Good snippets

A young man from Sunderban in West Bengal told them for poor people, help was coming but for lower middle class not much was available. He got to know that his high school teacher was facing difficulty. So, one day he went to meet his teacher with a bagful of grocery and quietly left it in a corner of his teacher's house and left. Later, the teacher called up to say that you have forgotten your bag. The student said you can use it at I won't be able to come soon.

Dutta recalled another anecdote. In Walong, which is the eastern-most motorable road of India just next to the China Border, people need to travel 50 kms to make a phone call.

"In this country where mobile network has not reached all, Internet penetration is still less and only around 35% mobile users have smart phone, we are talking about online class. It is creating even more gaps between haves and have nots," he noted.

He added some students in Madhubani, Bihar told them that their school is closed since March and no online classes were held due to lack of electricity but teachers were conducting tuition classes in the same premises by charging each student 100 rupees per month.

And at places women told us they were thrashed up by their husbands because they had grown frustrated as liquor shops were closed.

"Children with disability had been caged and medical interventions have been stopped due to covid. Similarly vaccination programmes got delayed. Midday meals could not be served and many poor kids faced malnutrition," he noted.

The who is who

The two shared happy experiences. Bhaichung Bhutia drove their car in Gangtok, L Sarita Devi, former boxing champion, said she cooked for Covid patients in hospital to motivate them to fight on.

Noted film maker Adoor Gopalakrishnan shared his experiences of travelling along the Ganga many years ago and egged the two to carry on with such journeys. In Srinagar, they met Farooq Abdullah who complimented them for their efforts.

Dutta and Siddiqui have decided to share their experiences through write ups. "A travelogue and a documentary will be on," Dutta said.