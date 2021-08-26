On International Dog Day, This Pet Died Fighting An Elephant To Save His Human Family

In a heart-wrenching incident, a pet dog sacrificed his own life to save its parent family from a raging wild elephant. Tommy, raised by a five-member family at Kanthalloor in Idukki district of Kerala, made it a point to do his bit to protect his family before he took his last breath.

The incident took place when an elephant, which was trampling crops in a forest, got stuck in a barbed wire fence while trying to enter the property of Soman, Tommy’s parent. In a short while, the pachyderm broke the fence and charged towards Soman’s house.

Before the family members - Soman, wife Lithia and children Abhilash, Amrita and Valsamma - could understand what was going on, Tommy had already freed himself from his leash and taken on the elephant. Unafraid of the huge trumpeting elephant, Tommy managed to bite the leg of the larger animal.

The bite, however, sent the elephant further into fury, and he tried to suffocate the dog with his trunk. In the process, the sharp tusks of the animal pierced the dog’s stomach. But in an extraordinary attempt to fight, Tommy managed to scratch the elephant’s eye amid agonising pain. The attack on the eye came as a surprise to the tusker, which dropped the dog and left the place. Tommy succumbed to his grievous injuries the next day.

On International Dog Day, a day which is observed to appreciate the canine companions in our lives, Tommy reminds us that dogs are humans’ best friends indeed.

