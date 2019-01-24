LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
On #NationalGirlChildDay, Here's a Reminder: Betis are Not Healthy, Not Alright

Here's why empowering girls is a long road ahead in India.

Naina Chaturvedi | News18.com@Naina_2892

Updated:January 24, 2019, 9:49 AM IST
On #NationalGirlChildDay, Here's a Reminder: Betis are Not Healthy, Not Alright
Here's why empowering girls is a long road ahead in India.
The National Girl Child Day is celebrated in India on January 24 every year. Its objective is to highlight the accomplishments and raise awareness on education, health, women rights and safety of girl children.

The day is celebrated to bring focus on education, nutrition, legal rights, medical care and safety of girl children against them.

According to a Teen Age Girls report (aka the TAG Survey or TAG Report) for 2018, teenage girls in the country are facing a serious nutritional challenge.

Teenage girls

The numbers in the graphic show 50.2% of girls aged between 13 to 19 years of age are underweight, 2.8% are overweight and 0.7% are obese.

Girl child

As per 'Save the Children' report by UNICEF, 2018, 33 out of 100 girls do not attend school. 70 out of 100 are anemic.

And we wonder why empowering girls is a long road ahead for India.

