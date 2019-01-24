English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
On #NationalGirlChildDay, Here's a Reminder: Betis are Not Healthy, Not Alright
Here's why empowering girls is a long road ahead in India.
Here's why empowering girls is a long road ahead in India.
The National Girl Child Day is celebrated in India on January 24 every year. Its objective is to highlight the accomplishments and raise awareness on education, health, women rights and safety of girl children.
The day is celebrated to bring focus on education, nutrition, legal rights, medical care and safety of girl children against them.
According to a Teen Age Girls report (aka the TAG Survey or TAG Report) for 2018, teenage girls in the country are facing a serious nutritional challenge.
The numbers in the graphic show 50.2% of girls aged between 13 to 19 years of age are underweight, 2.8% are overweight and 0.7% are obese.
As per 'Save the Children' report by UNICEF, 2018, 33 out of 100 girls do not attend school. 70 out of 100 are anemic.
And we wonder why empowering girls is a long road ahead for India.
