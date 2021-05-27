On Nehru's 57th Death Anniversary, Shashi Tharoor Shares Rabindranath Tagore's Letter

India observed the 57th death anniversary of its first prime minister Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru on May 27. With the pandemic rendering physical tributes and events impossible, many ministers, leaders and political parties took to social media to share their tributes. Among them was veteran Congress leader Lok-Sabha Member Dr Shashi Tharoor who shared a post on his Facebook profile remembering Nehru.

The post included a picture of the letter that was sent to Nehru by poet-laureate Rabindranath Tagore. In the letter, Tagore praised Nehru’s autobiography that he claimed to have finished reading recently. He further wrote, “I feel intensely impressed and proud of your achievement. Through all its details there runs a deep current of humanity which overpasses the tangles of facts and leads us to the person who is greater than his deeds and truer than his surroundings”. This letter was dated from 31st May 1936 and was written from Tagore’s residence in Shantiniketan.

Dr Tharoor captioned the post, “This was Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore’s note to Pandit Nehru after reading his autobiography in 1936. Extraordinary and exquisite". He also used two hashtags, #rememberingNehru and #WhyNehruMatters.

Rabindranath Tagore praised Nehru for this book— An Autobiography. The book’s first edition was published in 1936. Pt Nehru finished writing this book while he was in prison. The very first edition of the book included a preface where Nehru described his aims and objectives.

The book has 68 chapters in total but later in 1942 in the reprint edition one more chapter was included titled ‘Five Years Later’. After 1936, this book went through more than 12 editions and got translated into 30 different languages worldwide.

