On Nepal Streets, Woman Dances To Aankh Maarey, Wins Over The Internet

Music has no boundaries and it has been proven time and again. It also bridges the gap between geographic boundaries, culture and even people. There are ample such videos on social media platforms that show people from different backgrounds connecting.

A dance video of two women grooving to a Bollywood track in Nepal has been making rounds on the internet. The now-deleted Instagram Reel showed a foreign tourist shaking a leg to Aankh Maarey from the film Simbaa on a busy street in Nepal.

The tourist’s amazing dance moves stunned the passersby in the busy lane and made them stop to watch her. Some of them were even seen cheering for her when she was dancing. After a few seconds, she was joined by a Nepali Woman in a saree. The tourist then followed the steps of the woman step by step.

The video garnered more than 6 lakh views but has been deleted by the user on Instagram.

The song that these two women were dancing to is a remake of the Hindi song Aankh Maarey which was originally composed by music director Viju Shah and featured in the 1996’s film Tere Mere Sapne by Kumar Sanu and Kavita Krishnamurthy. The original featured Arshad Warsi and Simran.

Earlier, a video went viral of students from African school dancing on the peppy track of Soni De Nakhre from the film Partner. The students can be seen dancing their hearts out to this dancing number. The video instantly struck a chord with the audience. The micro-blogging users were delighted to see how these students flawlessly aced their moves and expression.

The original song has some electrifying moves by Govinda, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. The film has been helmed by David Dhawan.

