On Raksha Bandhan, a Rakhi Each for 'Daru Devta' Lord Jagannath and 'Daru' Tree

The Lords of Jagannath Temple celebrate the sibling bond and follow the ritual of tying the sacred thread on Raksha Bandhan. Patara Bisoi servitors prepare ‘Pata Rakhi’ which Devi Subhadra ties to Lord Balabhadra and Lord Jagannath. It is a blue and purple rakhi for Lord Balabhadra and Jagnnath. The temple administration provides ‘Basunga Pata’ cloth to the servitors for preparing the rakhis. They cut the coloured cloths and sew them in concentric circles, one atop another, with the lowest disc being the largest.

The preparations begin from ‘Chitalagi Amabasya’. Yellow and red rakhis are offered to Lord Jagannath and blue and violet ones are offered to Lord Balabhadra. Raksha Bandhan in Odisha is known as Gamha Purnima. According to the Purana Sastra, Lord Balabhadra, who is considered the lord of farmers, was born on this day. All rituals concerning him are conducted in the temple. Shri Jagannatha Sanskruti researcher Suryanarayan Rathasharma said, “It is the birthday of Lord Balabhadra. Devi Subhadra also ties rakhi to Lord Jagannath and Balabhadra. The rakhi made by the Patara community, for Lord Jagannatha is the biggest in the world".

A 14 foot high rakhi is tied to a tree in the premises of Panchayat College in Boudh district. The rakhi is designed by Prabir Das, Secretary, Youth Red Cross. Fifty students and five volunteers were engaged to make this rakhi. Two bamboos, 12 cartons, 45 drawing sheets and various colors are being used to make it.

Prabir Das, HOD, Botany Department, said, “We have been celebrating Rakhi Purnima in a unique way since 1997. On account of the 25th year, we have planned to make a big rakhi for the tree. We have made a rakhi with 14 feet height for tree. We have tried to spread message to save trees and clean the environment".

