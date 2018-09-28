On Safe Abortion Day, Here's a Question: Do Indian Women Have Enough Facilities?

Pregnancies can be the most wonderful things in the world. Unless they are unwanted, in which case, a pregnancy can become a lifelong burden on someone who may just be unprepared for motherhood. It may end up harming both mother and child's mental well being and sometimes even health.Despite having a comprehensive law to tackle the topic of abortion in India, many women continue to remain ignorant of their reproductive rights.The Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act (MPT) 1971 makes abortion legal up to 20 weeks into the pregnancy. However, many women in India continue to suffer from the lack of knowledge of reproductive rights or lack of proper abortion facilities. The problem becomes even more acute in rural areas.Keeping in mind the problem, Population First, an NGO that works for women's rights and health, initiated a survey to highlight the issue of inadequate abortion services in the country. About 130 women from across the country participated and answered some simple questions about pregnancy, childbirth, and abortion."The survey revealed two things. Firstly, most women are open to the idea of abortion and think safe abortions are a must in every country. However, the second finding was that despite the positive attitude toward abortion, most women did not know that it was legal or the way they could obtain a safe abortion," Dr AL Sharada, Director of Population First said.The survey also yielded some interesting stories about women's experiences with abortion.According to one of the respondents, when she (an adult woman) went to an abortion clinic to get the procedure, she was told to bring the consent of her parents, despite the MTP Act mandating no such parental consent for abortion.Another said that she could not tell anyone about her abortion to her family and had to pretend as if nothing happened. She went to work the next day and did all her chores without revealing anything to anyone, despite the physical stress the abortion may have caused on her body.In 2015, there were 15·6 million abortions (14·1 million–17·3 million) in India. While 81 percent of these were medicated abortions achieved through pills and 14 percent were surgically conducted, 5 percent of these abortions were conducted through other, possibly unsafe methods. This means about 0.8 million women risked their lives in unsafe pregnancies.To change that, organisations like Population First are trying to raise awareness and demand the Health Ministry of India to invest more (in both finance and policy) in women's reproductive health services. They are demanding more abortion facilities especially in rural India."As long as we don't increase facilities for women and reduce the stigma so that they can actually go to use them, we can expect more women to fall prey to unsafe abortion practices," Dr Sharada said.