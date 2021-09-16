On the Rocks? Malaysian Bar Sells Covid-19 Vaccine-themed Cocktails

A Malaysian bar is offering bottled cocktails named after well-known Covid-19 vaccines, with the alcoholic doses recommended to be served on the rocks. While pandemic-themed humour might not be to everyone’s taste, the drinks - named Pfizermeister, Sinosour and ExtraGineca - and marketed as “lockdown boredom busters”, are proving popular.

1. Cutaway: Mid shot The Backdoor Bodega bar, once able to fill customers now largely empty of drinkers, with (from left to right) Thaneshkumar, Ooi and Koh all working on preparing the bottled cocktails for delivery

2. SOUNDBITE 1 - Koh Yung Shen, Backdoor Bodega owner (male, English, 7 sec):

“(At that time around June), everyone in Malaysia were kind of agitated they haven’t gotten their vaccines yet. Everyone was desperate for their vaccination shots because the vaccination drive wasn’t as pumped as it was, as it is right now. So I guess a lot of, like the topics of the day on everyone’s lips that time: ‘When am I going to get my vaccination?" This and that. "

3. Mid shot Another view of the liquor being poured into the bottle

4. Close-up Bartender Ooi filling each of the bottles with careful precision

5. Close-up The label on the Pfizermeister bottles, one of the three vaccine cocktail bottles, along with ingredients, serving size and recommended use

6. Close-up The label on the Sinosour bottles, one of the three vaccine cocktail bottles, along with ingredients, serving size and recommended use

7. Close-up The label on the ExtraGineca bottles, one of the three vaccine cocktail bottles, along with ingredients, serving size and recommended use

8. Mid shot Bottled cocktails inspired after Covid-19 vaccines, namely Pfizermeister, ExtraGineca and Sinosour, laid out on a bar counter next to a syringe and drinking glass

9. SOUNDBITE 2 - Koh Yung Shen, Backdoor Bodega owner (male, English, 13 sec):

“Because we know that Pfizer (and BioNTech) is an American-German company, so we played around with American bourbon and Jägermeister, which is a German herbal liqueur."

10. Cutaway: Mid shot The Pfizermeister bottle, a glass full of its liquid and a syringe, before a hand takes away the glass / Koh talking about the Pfizermeister brew

11. Cutaway: Mid shot Ooi smelling the brew before sipping it / Koh talking about the Pfizermeister brew

12. SOUNDBITE 3 - Koh Yung Shen, Backdoor Bodega owner (male, English, 15 sec):

“And for the ExtraGineca, it is a play on the AstraZeneca which is a British-made vaccine, if I’m not mistaken. So we use London dry gin, Pimm’s (liqueur), English tea as the ingredients."

13. Cutaway: Mid shot More liquor being poured into a plastic beaker

14. Cutaway: Mid shot Some liquor being poured into a plastic beaker at the bar

15. Cutaway: Mid shot From the view of a bartender at the Backdoor Bodega bar preparing some of the ingredients, in this case arranging plastic packets filled with tea bags into a filled container as it is being cooked by a sous-vide appliance

16. Mid shot A sticker label being carefully laid on the side of a ExtraGineca bottle, as finished labeled bottles stand by

17. Mid shot Bartenders Thaneshkumar (left) and Ooi (right) working on finishing the bottled cocktails for packaging

18. Mid shot A sticker label being carefully laid on the side of a Sinosour bottle, as finished labeled bottles stand by

19. Mid shot Finished bottles being bubble-wrapped for delivery

20. Cutaway: Mid shot Koh working on packaging the vaccine cocktails into boxes

21. SOUNDBITE 4 - Koh Yung Shen, Backdoor Bodega owner (male, English, 12 sec):

“Although I’m sure everyone would want to be back behind the bar, on a regular bar night, but I feel this whole bottle delivery thing is inevitable. We will still go on post-pandemic, since everyone is kind of used to it already. "

22. Cutaway: Mid shot The contents of the bottle emptied into the glass

