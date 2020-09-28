On the Train with SP Balasubramanyam: Fan Recalls Meeting the Iconic Singer in the 70s

Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, who passed away on September 25, has left his fans shocked and heartbroken. The celebrated musician was known not only for his talent, but also for his kind and grounded nature.

Several people have written obituaries for Balasubrahmanyam and have shared anecdotes about the playback singer who was famous for being Salman Khan’s voice in several Bollywood songs.

Founder of Again Drinks and businessperson K Vaitheeswaran shared a tweet on the micro-blogging website detailing an incident from his childhood when he met SP Balasubrahmanyam on a train called Howrah Madras Mail in the 1970s.

It was around 1972/73. I was around 10 years old. My father was a Railways employee in Kharagpur and three of us - my parents and I were traveling in a first class coach having 4 berths by Howrah mail to Madras, a 2 night journey, for Deepavali holidays. (1/n) #RIPSPBSir — K Vaitheeswaran (@vaitheek) September 25, 2020

Vaitheeswaran was 10-year-old when he met Balasubrahmanyam who introduced himself as Balu and shared that he is going to Madras (now Chennai) to record a Tamil song. He boarded the train at Visakhapatnam station and shared the same coach as Vaitheeswaran’s family.

While they were traveling together, Vaitheeswaran told that Balasubrahmanyam shared a meal with the former’s family. After lunch, he started singing some songs in Tamil and Telugu. Vaitheeswaran said that they did not know most of the songs, but they were melodious.

After regaling us with some stories, he started singing some lovely songs in Telugu and Tamil. We didn't know the songs as such but they were undoubtedly melodious. What we didn't realise was our privilege at that time. (4/n) #RIPSPBSir — K Vaitheeswaran (@vaitheek) September 25, 2020

He added, “What we didn't realise was our privilege at that time.”

He shared that Balabusubrahmanyam also received dinner from a friend at Vijayawada station which he happily shared with Vaitheeswaran’s family.

The businessperson said that after that train journey, he never met the singer but Balasubrahmanyam’s songs became extremely popular for his generation and the singer’s voice accompanies the businessperson even now.

He ended the tweet saying that everyone has their top SPB’s songs but what he will cherish the most is the special musical session he attended on the train journey from Vijayawada to Madras.

As it will tomorrow. And every day thereafter. We all have our top #SPB songs but what I will forever cherish is the special music session by a legend on a train between Vishakapatnam and Madras and for me an absolute privilege. (10/n) #RIPSPBSir — K Vaitheeswaran (@vaitheek) September 25, 2020

His thread has been liked over 3,200 times on Twitter and in the comments, people are sending love to both the businessperson and singer.

SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away at age 74 after suffering a cardio-respiratory arrest. He had tested Covid-19 positive earlier and was hospitalised for treatment.

Coronavirus has claimed over 95,000 lives in India and has infected over 10 lakh people.