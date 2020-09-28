BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
2-MIN READ

On the Train with SP Balasubramanyam: Fan Recalls Meeting the Iconic Singer in the 70s

SP Balasubramaniam once encountered a fan on a train |Image credit: PTI

SP Balasubramaniam once encountered a fan on a train |Image credit: PTI

Founder of Again Drinks and businessperson K Vaitheeswaran shares an incident from his childhood when he met SP Balasubrahmanyam on a train called Howrah Madras Mail in the 1970s.

Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, who passed away on September 25, has left his fans shocked and heartbroken. The celebrated musician was known not only for his talent, but also for his kind and grounded nature.

Several people have written obituaries for Balasubrahmanyam and have shared anecdotes about the playback singer who was famous for being Salman Khan’s voice in several Bollywood songs.

Founder of Again Drinks and businessperson K Vaitheeswaran shared a tweet on the micro-blogging website detailing an incident from his childhood when he met SP Balasubrahmanyam on a train called Howrah Madras Mail in the 1970s.

Vaitheeswaran was 10-year-old when he met Balasubrahmanyam who introduced himself as Balu and shared that he is going to Madras (now Chennai) to record a Tamil song. He boarded the train at Visakhapatnam station and shared the same coach as Vaitheeswaran’s family.

While they were traveling together, Vaitheeswaran told that Balasubrahmanyam shared a meal with the former’s family. After lunch, he started singing some songs in Tamil and Telugu. Vaitheeswaran said that they did not know most of the songs, but they were melodious.

He added, “What we didn't realise was our privilege at that time.”

He shared that Balabusubrahmanyam also received dinner from a friend at Vijayawada station which he happily shared with Vaitheeswaran’s family.

The businessperson said that after that train journey, he never met the singer but Balasubrahmanyam’s songs became extremely popular for his generation and the singer’s voice accompanies the businessperson even now.

He ended the tweet saying that everyone has their top SPB’s songs but what he will cherish the most is the special musical session he attended on the train journey from Vijayawada to Madras.

His thread has been liked over 3,200 times on Twitter and in the comments, people are sending love to both the businessperson and singer.

SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away at age 74 after suffering a cardio-respiratory arrest. He had tested Covid-19 positive earlier and was hospitalised for treatment.

Coronavirus has claimed over 95,000 lives in India and has infected over 10 lakh people.

Next Story
Loading