On Vacation in Venice, Woman Fakes Engagement to Get Free Stuff, Discount on Boat Fare

You must have heard about people gatecrashing weddings and other functions for free food. Well, this lady that we are going to talk about faked her engagement by wearing a Rs 300 ring to get free stuff.

As reported by the Daily Star website, Fran Starkey has shared a video on her Tiktok, @franstarkey. Fran stated in the video that she recently travelled to Venice with her friends for a vacation. She also revealed in the video that in Venice, she pretended to be engaged and got things for free.

Showed Rs 300 rings and got stuff for free:

Fran revealed that she had ordered a ring for only Rs 300 from eBay. During the trip, she told everyone that she was engaged and she had come to celebrate.

On the plane, she was given a free drink to celebrate the good news. When she arrived at her hotel in Venice, she was given free drinks and snacks. She received a substantial discount on food at the restaurant where she and her companions dined, and a stranger even offered her a complimentary drink to celebrate her engagement. Following that, on a boat in Venice, she received a significant discount on fare because of her engagement ring.

People’s feedback:

Hundreds of thousands of people have watched the video and given their feedback too. A woman wrote that she wanted to do what Franc has done many times but her boyfriend refused.

Another person wrote that whenever she and her husband go to stay in a hotel, they tell the staff that it was their wedding anniversary. And then, the hoteliers upgrade their rooms for the same fare. It is worth noting that tourists are often given a lot of discounts to celebrate their special days.

