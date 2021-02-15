'Call it My Love or Duty': On Valentine's Day, Gujarat Man Donates Kidney to Ailing Wife

On his 23rd marriage anniversary, which also happens to be Valentine’s Day, a man in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad gave an unusual but life-saving gift to his ailing wife. Vinod Patel donated his kidney to wife Rita Patel on Sunday, February 14, which is widely celebrated as the day of love.

The 44-year-old woman required a kidney transplant as she suffers from autoimmune kidney dysfunction. In this disease, the immune system, that is supposed to protect the body from diseases, starts attacking the healthy body parts.

Rita was on medication for the last three years but as her condition continued to deteriorate, a kidney transplant was proposed as an option to improve her health.

The doctors who conducted the surgery on February 14 were excited as they were performing this operation for the first time on Valentine’s Day, said Dr Siddhartha Mavani, as reported by ANI.

Rita said that she considers herself lucky as she will be able to live again. She expressed her gratitude to her husband and family. Due to her condition, Rita used to experience difficulties in breathing. However, the woman said that her husband has been there to support her during the difficult times.

Speaking about his decision, Vinod said that it was not possible for him to see his wife in pain. He said, “I want to give the message to society that everyone should respect their partner and help each other when required.” Vinod added that he wants to give people the message that they should help their partners.

The operation was conducted at a private hospital in Ahmedabad on Sunday, February 14. Doctors investigated the couple and the decision to conduct a kidney transplant was taken only after they found it appropriate.

In the autoimmune kidney dysfunction, the antibodies produced by the body start attacking the kidney. People who suffer from this disease start to experience loss of appetite, fatigue and weakness. There are several factors which can cause this dysfunction. Some of these are breathing in vapors of organic solvents and smoking.