On Weirdest Tinder Date, Man Takes Woman to Meet His Mother. Then Pays Her

An American model recently shared her weird dating experience on her TikTok handle, @no_thanks3. The woman said that some time ago, when she lived in Los Angeles, she had a match with a name, Ryan, on tinder. As soon as they matched, he messaged the woman and asked how fast she was in taking action.

Although the woman was not at all like that, she said that she does not take time in making decisions. Then Ryan asked her to get ready and give her address. The man reached her house in just an hour. The woman sad in the video that although no woman should go on a date with a stranger, she felt that Ryan was different. The woman saw that Ryan took her to a very expensive restaurant.

She was happy to see this but when she went inside she was blown away. The woman said that he took her to meet his mother. It was Ryan’s mother’s birthday. After hearing their conversation, the woman felt that his mother was waiting for them for a long time.

Later, the woman quietly asked Ryan what was going on and why she was sitting with his family. Ryan said that his family wanted to meet his girlfriend but he didn’t have one. Hence, he just thought of bringing just any woman there. When she said that she wanted to go from there, Ryan gave her money and asked her to stay.

As per reports, the woman said that Ryan invited her to two more family functions after this date. While the woman found Ryan boring and did not feel anything for him, she met his family as his girlfriend thrice for money. People on social media are shocked to hear the woman’s story.

