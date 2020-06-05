On World Environment Day, Priyanka Gandhi Gets a Surprise Visit from a Peacock in Her Garden

New Delhi: On World Environment Day 2020, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was surprised by an unexpected visitor at her house, a peacock. Priyanka shared the photograph of the national bird, clicked by her son Raihan Vadra, from her Twitter handle.

"On #WorldEnvironmentDay let us remind ourselves that the earth belongs equally to all its creatures,"she wrote with the photo.

Her son Raihan used a quote from his late great grandmother and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi as a caption for the picture. "One cannot be truly human and civilised unless one looks upon not only all fellow men but all creation with the eyes of a friend."

The tweet has been shared over 1,000 times and has received over 3,200 likes.