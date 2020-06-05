BUZZ

On World Environment Day, Priyanka Gandhi Gets a Surprise Visit from a Peacock in Her Garden

Photograph shared by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Photograph shared by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

She took to Twitter to share the image of the peacock clicked by her son Raihan Vadra.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 5, 2020, 4:45 PM IST
New Delhi: On World Environment Day 2020, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was surprised by an unexpected visitor at her house, a peacock. Priyanka shared the photograph of the national bird, clicked by her son Raihan Vadra, from her Twitter handle.

"On #WorldEnvironmentDay let us remind ourselves that the earth belongs equally to all its creatures,"she wrote with the photo.

Her son Raihan used a quote from his late great grandmother and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi as a caption for the picture. "One cannot be truly human and civilised unless one looks upon not only all fellow men but all creation with the eyes of a friend."

The tweet has been shared over 1,000 times and has received over 3,200 likes.


