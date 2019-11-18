Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Once Abandoned Dog is Now Assisting Railway Force Personnel to Warn Commuters Against Footboard Traveling

The footage shows Chinnapoona, running after a passing train and barking at passengers standing on the footboard and then walking about here and there to act as one of the RPF personnel.

News18.com

Updated:November 18, 2019, 7:35 PM IST
Once Abandoned Dog is Now Assisting Railway Force Personnel to Warn Commuters Against Footboard Traveling
Video grab. (Twitter )

Too often, train passengers don't take the footbridge and in the rush simply cross railway tracks. A dog has now come to rescue.

A recent video by The Hindu shows a dog assisting a Railway Protection Force (RPF) police at the Park Town Station, Chennai, by barking and warning commuters who cross railways tracks without availing the footbridge.

The 1.5-minute footage shows Chinna Ponnu, running after a passing train and barking at passengers standing on the footboard and then loitering around to act as one of the RPF personnel.

The Hindu said, "She's merely a volunteer and not the part of the force."

The video was tweeted out by the Railway Ministry of India, @RailMinIndia, which said, "Chinna Ponnu, a dog, who was abandoned at station two years ago is seriously offering her services in assisting RPF in warning passengers illegally crossing the track and travelling on footboard at Chennai Railway station."

According to a shopkeeper at the station, people didn't know her name even unless the owners visited her once. Owing to some problems with the house owner, Chinna Ponnu's owners had to abandon her here. Since then she has become a familiar face to all the commuters and causes no disturbance to anyone. Apparently, Chinnapoona has learnt from the force's warning against illegal ways of traveling and acts on the same. She follows none but only people in "khakhi". The video, which garnered over 2,000 re-tweets and 7,000 likes, has warmed netizens' hearts. Many think the "little girl" (Tamil translation of Chinna Ponnu) should be soon given a badge and designation.

Under Section 156 of the RPF Act 1989, traveling on the roof, step and footboard of any carriage or engine is a punishable offense.

Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
