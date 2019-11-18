Once Abandoned Dog is Now Assisting Railway Force Personnel to Warn Commuters Against Footboard Traveling

Too often, train passengers don't take the footbridge and in the rush simply cross railway tracks. A dog has now come to rescue.

A recent video by The Hindu shows a dog assisting a Railway Protection Force (RPF) police at the Park Town Station, Chennai, by barking and warning commuters who cross railways tracks without availing the footbridge.

The 1.5-minute footage shows Chinna Ponnu, running after a passing train and barking at passengers standing on the footboard and then loitering around to act as one of the RPF personnel.

The Hindu said, "She's merely a volunteer and not the part of the force."

The video was tweeted out by the Railway Ministry of India, @RailMinIndia, which said, "Chinna Ponnu, a dog, who was abandoned at station two years ago is seriously offering her services in assisting RPF in warning passengers illegally crossing the track and travelling on footboard at Chennai Railway station."

According to a shopkeeper at the station, people didn't know her name even unless the owners visited her once. Owing to some problems with the house owner, Chinna Ponnu's owners had to abandon her here. Since then she has become a familiar face to all the commuters and causes no disturbance to anyone. Apparently, Chinnapoona has learnt from the force's warning against illegal ways of traveling and acts on the same. She follows none but only people in "khakhi". The video, which garnered over 2,000 re-tweets and 7,000 likes, has warmed netizens' hearts. Many think the "little girl" (Tamil translation of Chinna Ponnu) should be soon given a badge and designation.

Please make her a part of the RPF team Officially. It's a humble request. She deserves nutritious meal daily.🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Vikash Kumar (@Vikuim) November 17, 2019

She should be officially inducted with a collar ❤️ — krithika sivaswamy (@krithikasivasw) November 18, 2019

Better employee dogs and save money if they are more efficient. The story is interesting , recently the dog become point of attraction by defeating terrorist. Have a good service chinnaponnu.. — LINO JOHN (@linojohn90) November 17, 2019

Congratulations for recognise the services of stray dog. Hope he will take care of very well. — Yeshwant Puranik (@YeshwantPurani3) November 17, 2019

Chinna ponnu(tamil) means small girl or lady — மகேஷ் ராஜா கு 🇮🇳 (@Maheshr56644416) November 17, 2019

Superb. Can some take care Chinnaponnu. It’s lovely. — Manish Panchal (@manishp811) November 17, 2019

Give her a badge and a designation. — Rameez (@Sychlops) November 17, 2019

Under Section 156 of the RPF Act 1989, traveling on the roof, step and footboard of any carriage or engine is a punishable offense.

