Once Blind, US Woman Shares Surreal Feeling of Seeing Own Reflection After Surgery

Before Olivia Durant was 36 years old, she could not see beyond the tip of her nose. The world appeared blurry to her, a visual disability covered by the term blindness. She was blind from birth. In 2016, Durant underwent a series of surgeries that helped her see the world clearly. The new experience was “jarring,” and when she saw herself in the mirror for the first time, she was shocked, Durant shared in an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Tiktok.

“I had no idea about what I looked like so I would go into those stores with mirrors on the wall and I saw myself,” says Durant in a TikTok video. According to her, she had an identity crisis because she could not recognise herself. Talking to Buzzfeed, she added, “I had to deal with the fact that I looked different than what the bullies in my life had told me.”

According to Durant, her journey with blindness was lonely and difficult. In addition to being born blind, she also suffered ligament laxity, a condition that makes it hard for a person to walk and undergo painful joint dislocations. Recounting that she was frequently bullied, Durant told the website that she could not afford accommodations because she grew up very poor.

Talking about her condition, Durant told Buzzfeed that when she was born, she had football-shaped eyes, which made her vision similar to a microscope. Her vision was also flooded by floaters - spots in the vision -and flashers -disturbances in the vision caused in the retina, which made it harder for her. Durant says that she could see the threads in the carpet when she pressed her eyes up to that.

Despite her struggling life, Durant has managed to gather numerous feathers in her cap. On her website, she describes herself as “ a Los Angeles-based elite-class Innovator and extreme Athlete with an unstoppable drive.”

According to Durant, people do not really understand what being blind is. She pointed out that given there could be different explanations to why a person is blind, even one blind person’s experience can be different from another blind person.

