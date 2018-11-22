GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
4-min read

The Fax Machine that Foxed Game of Thrones in J&K has Turned into Memes

Abdullah said that this was the first time a fax machine was used to murder democracy.

News18.com

Updated:November 22, 2018, 2:04 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
The Fax Machine that Foxed Game of Thrones in J&K has Turned into Memes
Abdullah said that this was the first time a fax machine was used to murder democracy.
Loading...
Jammu & Kashmir has been in the grips of an intense power tussle with the state witnessing many swift developments in the past 24 hours. Five months after former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti's surprise ouster from the J&K Assembly, Governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday dissolved the Assembly soon after Mufti staked claim to the government following an equally surprising alliance between Mufti's People's Democratic Party, Omar Abdullah's J&K National Congress and Sajjad Lone's J&K People's Conference.

However, amid the power play in the politically volatile state, a ‘broken’ fax machine in Raj Bhavan took center stage in the drama as Mehbooba Mufti’s letter staking claim to form the government got lost somewhere in transmission. Which led to the drama being played out almost entirely on the microblogging site, Twitter.

It was started by Mufti who posted a photo of the letter staking claim to form government on Twitter. She claimed she had been trying to send the letter to the Governor via fax but was unable to, announcing that she was instead taking to Twitter and Facebook to catch the Governor's eye. Similar messages were posted by Sajjad Lone, whose National Conference also staked claim.  The National Congress chief backed up the claims.







In a controversial decision, Malik went on the dissolve the Assembly the same night and claimed that the fax never reached Raj Bhavan on time. He also said that sometimes, fax machines in the Raj Bhavan don't work, even as he was slammed for being able to use it to deliver the message of dissolution the same night. While the alliance, which brings PDP's total strength in the Assembly to 56, is unprecedented, the manner in which the drama unfolded is also something previously unseen in J&K.

Soon after Mufti's tweet, her new alliance partners Omar Abdullah and Sajjad Lone joined her. And guess what they used to throw jibes at the Governor? Memes. Both Abdullah and Mufti indulged in some amusing meme-banter on Twitter after their initial tweets went viral. Abdullah posted the meme of a fax machine.

To the JKNC chief's surprise, the usually stoic Mufti responded with another meme.



It did not end here. Both parties also indulged in further friendly exchanges.





Emboldened by the former CMs' banter, Twitterverse near exploded with memes.































Abdullah said that this was the first time a fax machine was used to murder democracy. With the dissolution of the Assembly, the state would again be under central control from December 18.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...